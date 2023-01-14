Maui Business

Google team leader talks about remote work environment, virtual reality

January 14, 2023, 11:30 AM HST
A senior program manager of a design strategy and innovation team at Google will be the guest speaker at the Malcom Center in Kīhei Thursday, Feb. 2, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Jen Chu will speak about how the future might look in a remote work environment that includes immersive experiences, such as virtual reality.

Chiu has worked in the past as a management consultant for a number of businesses and nonprofits, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Her work combines creativity, curiosity and the spirit of experimentation with measurable results, according to an event announcement.

“I’m equally energized by leading and rolling up my sleeves in planning and execution,” she said. “I enjoy bringing clarity and organization to ambiguous spaces and building teams from the ground-up.”

She’ll also be speaking about her winding and diverse career path to and in high technology.

Her talk is sponsored by the County of Maui and the nonprofit Maui Economic Development Board, a group that has helped to bring high technology firms to the Valley Isle.

The Board’s Maui TechOhana meetings provide an informal networking opportunity open to anyone interested in Maui County’s innovation and business industry.

Events include a short presentation on a relevant topic in business or technology, followed by the opportunity to talk with others with similar professional interests.

The event is free but requires registration. For more information, go to mauitechohana.com.

