Governor Josh Green, M.D. signed a sixth emergency proclamation to extend federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotment benefits, in keeping with ongoing federal COVID relief efforts.

“The emergency proclamation continues through the next 60 days; However the federal government passed the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act and established that the Emergency Allotments for the benefit month of February 2023 will be the last month for the SNAP Emergency Allotments,” according to a news release issued by the governor.

“Hawaiʻi’s families are heavily burdened by economic impacts of the pandemic as well as inflation and these additional SNAP benefits ensure access to nutritious food,” said Gov. Green.

For qualifying households, SNAP is a lifeline to food and nutritional support that also assists people transitioning from public assistance to independent living.

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Human Services’ Benefit, Employment and Support Services Division administers SNAP. The department has been committed to advocating the importance of food security for individuals and households in the islands throughout the public health emergency.

The US Department of Agriculture manages SNAP, which is the largest food nutrition assistance initiative in the nation. Recipients of SNAP and Financial Assistance Programs are required to renew their eligibility annually in order for most households to continue to receive benefits.

Documents for recertification and renewal can be uploaded here: https://pais-benefits.dhs.hawaii.gov/.

For more information, about applications and renewals, please call the toll-free Public Assistance Information Line at 1-855-643-1643. In addition, DHS contracts with the following seven SNAP Outreach providers statewide to provide information and basic assistance with SNAP applications as well as referrals to other food sources:

Maui:

Project Vision Hawai‘i

Phone: 808-201-3937

Statewide:

Aloha United Way

Phone: 211

Oʻahu:

Hale Naau Pono

Phone: 808-696-4211 (Leeward Coast only)

Phone: 808-696-4211 (Leeward Coast only) Helping Hands Hawai‘i

Phone: 808-440-3812

Phone: 808-440-3812 Lanakila Pacific

Phone: 808-356-8581

Kauaʻi:

Child & Family Service

Phone: 808-245-5914

Hawaiʻi Island: