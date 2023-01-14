State House of Representatives. File PC: House Democrats

The House Majority Caucus has outlined its top priorities for the upcoming session ahead of Wednesday’s convening of the Hawaiʻi State Legislature.

“We are entering this year with much determination and hope. I would like to thank the hard work of my colleagues to build more affordable housing, provide financial relief to working families, provide mental health resources, and protect our natural environment to mitigate and adapt to climate change,” said House Majority Leader Nadine K. Nakamura (D-15, Hā‘ena, Wainiha, Hanalei, Princeville, Kīlauea, Anahola, Keālia, Kāpa‘a, portion of Wailuā, Kawaihau).

The House Majority Caucus, comprised of 45 House Democrats, have met to establish the legislative priorities they will champion in the 32nd Legislature:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Affordable Housing

The House Majority will continue to support funding to build more affordable rental and for-sale housing for low- and moderate-income families in Hawai’i. The State legislature’s past investments will yield over 7,000 affordable housing units over the next few years. Due to the length of time it takes to develop housing, supply chain issues, and inflation, the House believes financing must be in place to keep the pipeline of affordable housing projects moving forward. In addition, the House Majority will continue to support programs addressing statewide homelessness.

Financial Relief for Low-Income Families

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hawai’i’s cost of living is a barrier to financial security for many of our residents. The House Majority will continue to support working families by providing financial relief to those who are struggling to make ends meet in our state.

Mental Health Services

The House Majority recognizes the growing need for mental health services and will support efforts to improve and expedite treatment for those experiencing severe mental health crises, improve crisis response services, and address critical mental health workforce needs.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Natural Resources

The House Majority values the natural beauty and natural resources of the State of Hawaiʻi and believes resources should be targeted to the agencies that help to mālama these resources and, in doing so, help to mitigate and adapt to climate change. By improving natural resource management, we can mitigate the impact of climate change and protect Hawai’i’s residents.

For more information on the House Majority, visit www.hawaiihousedemocrats.com