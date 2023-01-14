Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 14, 2023

January 14, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Chris Archer / ArcherShoots

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-15
14-18
12-16
12-16 




West Facing
4-6
2-4
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny. Hazy. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 06:27 AM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 02:06 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:04 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Hazy. A slight chance of

                            showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.3 feet 10:00 PM HST.




Low 1.2 feet 01:30 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

                            showers. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 06:49 AM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 02:58 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:05 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf is expected to return to High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels today and persist for most north and west facing shores through the weekend as another long period northwest swell (310 degrees) builds across the islands. Therefore, the HSA will remain in effect for most north and west facing shores through Sunday afternoon. The HSA may need to be extended if the swell lingers through Monday. Surf for east facing shores will remain small, except for some areas exposed to the declining north swell wrap today. A small south swell is expected this weekend. Current trends support surf heights remaining below HSA criteria early next week along all shores. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with SE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
