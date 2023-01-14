Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 10-15 14-18 12-16 12-16 West Facing 4-6 2-4 3-5 3-5 South Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Sunny. Hazy. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 06:27 AM HST. Low 0.4 feet 02:06 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:04 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Hazy. A slight chance of

showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 10:00 PM HST. Low 1.2 feet 01:30 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 06:49 AM HST. Low 0.2 feet 02:58 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:05 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf is expected to return to High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels today and persist for most north and west facing shores through the weekend as another long period northwest swell (310 degrees) builds across the islands. Therefore, the HSA will remain in effect for most north and west facing shores through Sunday afternoon. The HSA may need to be extended if the swell lingers through Monday. Surf for east facing shores will remain small, except for some areas exposed to the declining north swell wrap today. A small south swell is expected this weekend. Current trends support surf heights remaining below HSA criteria early next week along all shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with SE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.