Maui Surf Forecast for January 14, 2023
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-15
|14-18
|12-16
|12-16
|West Facing
|4-6
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Sunny. Hazy.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:04 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Hazy. A slight chance of
showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. A slight chance of
showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:05 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf is expected to return to High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels today and persist for most north and west facing shores through the weekend as another long period northwest swell (310 degrees) builds across the islands. Therefore, the HSA will remain in effect for most north and west facing shores through Sunday afternoon. The HSA may need to be extended if the swell lingers through Monday. Surf for east facing shores will remain small, except for some areas exposed to the declining north swell wrap today. A small south swell is expected this weekend. Current trends support surf heights remaining below HSA criteria early next week along all shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with SE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com