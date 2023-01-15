Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 18-22 15-20 10-14 10-14 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 06:49 AM HST. Low 0.2 feet 02:58 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:05 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 11:33 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current large northwest swell will produce elevated surf along most north and west facing shores through early Monday. This swell will gradually lower, and will produce moderate surf along most north and west facing shores from Tuesday into Thursday. A new large, long- period northwest swell may arrive late Thursday night. A small, long period south-southwest swell will produce small surf along south facing shores today, and then will gradually lower from Monday through Tuesday. Surf along east facing shores will likely remain small this week due to the trades being relatively weak near, and upstream of the islands.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.