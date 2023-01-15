Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 15, 2023

January 15, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
18-22
15-20
10-14
10-14 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 06:49 AM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 02:58 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:05 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 11:33 PM HST.
















Swell Summary




The current large northwest swell will produce elevated surf along most north and west facing shores through early Monday. This swell will gradually lower, and will produce moderate surf along most north and west facing shores from Tuesday into Thursday. A new large, long- period northwest swell may arrive late Thursday night. A small, long period south-southwest swell will produce small surf along south facing shores today, and then will gradually lower from Monday through Tuesday. Surf along east facing shores will likely remain small this week due to the trades being relatively weak near, and upstream of the islands. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1More Maui County Residents Are Leaving Electric Bills Unpaid Some Resources Can Help      2Opening Of Kulanihakoʻi High School Campus Delayed Due To Unresolved Pedestrian Safety Issues      3Gov Green Declares 6th Emergency Relief Period For Food Insecurity      4Rescue At Olivine Pools 3 Visitors Knocked Down By Large Wave Treated For Injuries      5Patrick Mccall Appointed Director Of Parks Shane Dudoit As Deputy Director      6Photos Xl Swell Brings Epic Surf To Peʻahi Jaws On Mauis North Shore