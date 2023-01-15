













On the heels of its recently debuted $100 million resort-wide transformation, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua announced the expansion and elevation of its retail experience with three new boutiques: Hue Home + Design, a home and lifestyle brand; BikiniBird, a swimwear and clothing store; and The Shop by WHEAT, featuring a curated collection of men’s, women’s and children’s casual luxury essentials.

“Guests have the opportunity to shop for treasured keepsakes then enjoy Kai Café for coffee and gelato, or Alaloa Lounge for cocktails and sushi – all with breathtaking views of Honokahua Bay,” according to the announcement.

“We continue to look for ways to elevate the guest experience and introduce our customers to local lifestyle,” said Andrew Rogers, general manager at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua in a press release. “Hue, BikiniBird and The Shop by WHEAT are the perfect additions to the resort and allow us to showcase Hawaiʻi’s most fashionable designers and artists.”

Maui-based Hue Home + Design features classic coastal furnishings and home décor. At the shop, guests can browse reclaimed wooden furniture, peruse pillows and blankets made from vintage textiles, and admire tabletop objects and ceramics inspired by the beach and ocean. Hue Home + Design offers guests an opportunity to recreate their Kapalua vacation at home. Hue is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BikiniBird, founded by Oʻahu’s Tiana Gamble, specializes in designer swimwear, coverups and accessories, including many Hawaiʻi-based designers. Guests will discover fresh tropical fashions. BikiniBird is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Founded in 2017 by husband-and-wife Huw Collins and Molly Shaheen, WHEAT embodies the sense of wanderlust in modern travelers. The Shop offers a curated collection of casual luxury essentials for both men and women from noted contemporary designers, including their own signature label The WHEAT Collection. WHEAT also features a dedicated space exclusively for children’s clothing called WHEATIES. Both locations are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The new retail shops are part of a broader transformation of The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. A significant investment in the resort by owner Blackstone Real Estate is centered around enhancing the guest experience, with new amenities and sustainable property improvements that reflect the cultural beauty of Hawaiʻi, while also bringing more local jobs to the community.

All retail shops are open to the public, with complimentary valet parking. To learn more, visit www.ritzcarlton.com/maui.