The Queen’s Court will be holding its annual Peace March from Mauna’ala Royal Mausoleum in Nu’uanu valley to ‘Iolani Palace on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

The morning will begin with protocol at 8:30 a.m. and those in attendance will depart for ʻIolani Palace at 10 a.m. The Peace March will be followed by protocol at Queen Lili’uokalani’s Statue and a gathering that will include speeches from Kanaka Maoli leaders and music commemorating 130 years since the illegal overthrow of the Hawaiian monarchy.

Ka Lāhui Hawaiʻi citizen and organizer, Healani Sonoda-Pale, shared the importance of this day to her as a Kanaka Maoli. “A small group of American businessmen overthrew a peaceful nation without provocation with the help and support of the United States military. The US acknowledged and apologized for their role in the overthrow in 1993 with the Apology Bill (Public Law 103-150) but never took any real action to correct the wrong they did to the native people of this land. Just because 130 years passed since this injustice doesnʻt mean the painful consequences arenʻt still keenly felt today. It’s never too late to return all that was stolen from the Kanaka Maoli people.”

Nearly 2,000 students are expected to attend the March from 15 schools from various Oʻahu island districts.

The gathering on ʻIolani Palace grounds will start at 11 a.m. and end with Mauna ʻAha (Protocol) by 5:30 p.m. In addition to political speeches and music, there will be educational booths, a cultural display at the bandstand, and activities like face painting and paʻi ʻai (taro pounding).

This event is co-sponsored by Hawaiʻiʻs Peoples Fund, Hawaiʻi Youth Climate Coalition, Ka Lāhui Hawaiʻi and the Queenʻs Court and is free and open to the public. There will be a live feed of the March on Facebook at @kalahuihawaiikomikekalaiaina.