Maui reflects on vision of peace and non-violence in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day honoring the civil rights leader, who fought against inequality, seeking justice for all.
The African Americans on Maui Association hosts a Zoom event this morning celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The Peace and Non-Violence Movement event takes place at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
- Location: Zoom 698 305 9935
- Password: FLH808
