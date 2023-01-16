Maui News

Maui reflects on vision of peace and non-violence in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

January 16, 2023, 7:51 AM HST
* Updated January 16, 7:53 AM
Martin Luther King Jr. Stone of Hope Monument, Maui. File PC: Wendy Osher (1.17.22)

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day honoring the civil rights leader, who fought against inequality, seeking justice for all. 

The African Americans on Maui Association hosts a Zoom event this morning celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Peace and Non-Violence Movement event takes place at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

  • Location: Zoom 698 305 9935
  • Password: FLH808

