“Weird Al” Yankovic

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents the zaniness, abundant creativity and laugh out loud humor of satirist, musician, and multiple Grammy-winning recording artist “Weird Al” Yankovic Sunday, March 26.

Opening the show is comedian Emo Philips. Billed as a stop for Yankovic’s “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour,” the show is in Castle Theater and tickets go on sale online only Wednesday, Jan. 18 to MACC members and Friday, Jan. 20 to the general public.

“Weird Al” Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time. A five-time Grammy® winner, his 2014 release Mandatory Fun was the first comedy album in history to debut at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200. He is one of only three artists to have had their own Top 40 singles in each of the last four decades, the other two being Michael Jackson and Madonna.

On Aug. 27, 2018 the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce awarded “Weird Al” with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

This past November, the movie WEIRD: THE AL YANKOVIC STORY starring Daniel Radcliffe in the title role launched on The Roku Channel. Al produced and co-wrote the screenplay for the film, which People Magazine recently included in its Top 10 Movies of 2022.

Few would have guessed that “Weird Al” Yankovic – who as a shy, accordion-playing teenager got his start sending in homemade tapes to the Dr. Demento Radio Show – would go on to become a pop culture icon with classic song and music video parodies such as Eat It, Like a Surgeon, Smells Like Nirvana, Amish Paradise, White & Nerdy and Word Crimes.

Now in his fourth decade as America’s foremost song parodist, he has been the recipient of numerous awards, including five Grammys® (out of sixteen total nominations) and a string of Gold and Platinum albums totaling over 12 million in career sales.

In the spring of 2022, Yankovic set out on his massive, 133-show tour The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, where he and his band play a different set list every night, comprised almost entirely of his original (non-parody) material.

Tickets are $39, $49, $69, $79, and a limited number of $125 premium seats, plus applicable fees. MACC members receive a 10% discount. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. online only to MACC members first Wednesday, Jan. 18 and to the general public Friday, Jan. 20. To become a MACC member and receive advance purchase privileges among other benefits, log on to MauiArts.org/membership. MACC members at the ‘Ohi‘a Level and above qualify for advance ticket purchases.

All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-SHOW (7469) or email [email protected]

There is a separate VIP ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Meet & Greet package available for sale online only. It does not include a ticket to the show and is not sold via the MACC Box Office. For details and to purchase log on to https://www.weirdal.com/maui-2023/# .