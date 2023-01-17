PC: Seabury Hall

Seabury Hall is now accepting applications for four of its major scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year. Students should apply for admission to Seabury Hall in conjunction with submitting applications for scholarships/financial aid. Students are not able to apply for scholarships/financial aid only.

The deadline to apply for enrollment and financial aid is Jan. 31, 2023.

For more information, please contact the Admissions Office at [email protected] or 808-572-0807.

Maunalei Hawaiian Ancestry Scholarship

Awarded to a new, incoming student to Grade 9, of Hawaiian ancestry who demonstrates a commitment to excellence in their academic and extracurricular pursuits as well as a willingness to share their Hawaiian culture with others.

Full-tuition scholarship for four years at Seabury Hall

Scholarships for Students of Hawaiian Ancestry

For selected students of Hawaiian ancestry who have been accepted to or are currently enrolled at Seabury Hall and demonstrate financial need.

Annual scholarship assistance

Malone Scholars Program

Awarded to students in Grades 7-9 who are new to Seabury Hall and whose families are currently experiencing financial need. Awardees are selected on the basis of academic excellence, exemplary character, motivation, and potential for contributing to Seabury Hall and the greater community.

Full-tuition scholarship assistance

ʻUlupalakua Scholarship

Awarded to a new, incoming student to Grade 9, who was raised on the island of Maui and demonstrates financial need.

Full-tuition scholarship for four years at Seabury Hall

For families who would like to learn more about the scholarships or the school, Seabury Hall will host its Spring Open House on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at its campus in Makawao. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a program to follow at 9 a.m.

Interested families should RSVP by Jan. 19, 2023 by contacting [email protected] or by calling 808-572-0807.

Seabury Hall is a private college preparatory school serving Grades 5-12 students in Makawao. Established in 1964, Seabury Hall focuses on providing exceptional educational opportunities to students across Maui. For more information, visit seaburyhall.org