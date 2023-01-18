Maui News

Lost hikers airlifted to safety from Kahakapao Trail in Makawao

January 18, 2023, 4:45 PM HST
* Updated January 18, 4:58 PM
  • Kahakapao Recreation Area. File Photo courtesy: DLNR Hawai’i
Two hikers were airlifted to safety Tuesday evening after becoming lost on the Kahakapao Trail in Makawao.

The incident was reported at 5:19 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2023.

Crews from the Maui Fire Department’s Engine 5, Rescue 10, and Air 1 responded.

Rescue 10 personnel aboard the department’s Air 1 helicopter were able to locate and extract the victims to safety.

No medical attention was needed.

The lost hikers were described as Lahaina residents, both women, ages 28 and 44.

This was the second of two air rescues reported on Maui involving hikers on Tuesday. In the other rescue, a Lahaina man was airlifted to safety after suffering injuries in a fall on the Halemauʻu trail in Haleakalā National Park. Details on that incident are posted here.

