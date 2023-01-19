PC: file US Marshalls.

A total of 18 individuals were arrested in Maui County during a warrant sweep conducted in partnership with the US Marshals Service. The interagency crackdown was conducted between Jan. 9-11, 2023, and was done in partnership with the Maui Police Department’s Crime Reduction Unit, Special Response Team, and the US Marshals Service.

The arrests were made for various offenses and bench warrants.

The Maui Police Department released a list of those arrested as a result of this operation:

Jan. 9, 2023:

Koalii Kekaha, 31, known to frequent the Wailuku area

Three Warrants

Totaling: $1,500

Three Warrants Totaling: $1,500 Pamela Newtown, 39, of Wailuku

One No Bail Warrant

One No Bail Warrant Jamie Santos, 52, of Wailuku

One Warrant

Totaling: $200,000

One Warrant Totaling: $200,000 Alan Kinser, 34, known to frequent the Hāna area

Four Warrants

Totaling: $35,250

Four Warrants Totaling: $35,250 Ross Deloso, 60, of Kahului

One Warrant

Totaling: $5,000

One Warrant Totaling: $5,000 Robi Keliiwaiwaiole, 44, known to frequent the Wailuku area

Two Warrants

Totaling: $5,000

Two Warrants Totaling: $5,000 Rey Antolin, 37, of Kahului

One Warrant

Totaling: $5,000

One Warrant Totaling: $5,000 Charles Serrano, 52, of Wailuku

One Warrant

Totaling: $50,000

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Jan. 10, 2023:

Ivan Ayudan, 33, of Lahaina

Three Warrants

Totaling: $100,000

Three Warrants Totaling: $100,000 Amanda Vierra, 34, of Lahaina

Four Warrants

Totaling: $100,000

Four Warrants Totaling: $100,000 Dane Guyre Allen, 35, of Makawao

Seven Warrants

Totaling: $45,000

Seven Warrants Totaling: $45,000 Antonio Orozco Carrera, 24, of Kīhei

One Extradition Warrant – Michigan

Jan. 11, 2023:

Jacob Fitzgerald, 27, of Haʻikū

One Warrant

Totaling: $100,000

One Warrant Totaling: $100,000 Daniel Cashman, 37, of Kīhei

One Extradition Warrant – New York

One Extradition Warrant – New York Dustin Estocado, 45, of Haʻikū

Seven Warrants

Totaling: $2,395

Seven Warrants Totaling: $2,395 Michael D’Amico, 52, of Kahului

Various alleged Narcotic Offenses

Various alleged Narcotic Offenses Shawn Yerger, 52, of Kahului

Various alleged Narcotic Offenses

Various alleged Narcotic Offenses Deeshan Tabion-Mccormack, 23, of Wailuku

Various alleged Traffic and Persons Offenses

Calling the operation a success, the Maui Police Department issued a statement extending appreciation to it’s own personnel and those with the US Marshals Services “for the hard work and dedication put forth to apprehend these individuals.”