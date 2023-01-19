18 individuals arrested in warrant sweep on Maui
A total of 18 individuals were arrested in Maui County during a warrant sweep conducted in partnership with the US Marshals Service. The interagency crackdown was conducted between Jan. 9-11, 2023, and was done in partnership with the Maui Police Department’s Crime Reduction Unit, Special Response Team, and the US Marshals Service.
The arrests were made for various offenses and bench warrants.
The Maui Police Department released a list of those arrested as a result of this operation:
Jan. 9, 2023:
- Koalii Kekaha, 31, known to frequent the Wailuku area
Three Warrants
Totaling: $1,500
- Pamela Newtown, 39, of Wailuku
One No Bail Warrant
- Jamie Santos, 52, of Wailuku
One Warrant
Totaling: $200,000
- Alan Kinser, 34, known to frequent the Hāna area
Four Warrants
Totaling: $35,250
- Ross Deloso, 60, of Kahului
One Warrant
Totaling: $5,000
- Robi Keliiwaiwaiole, 44, known to frequent the Wailuku area
Two Warrants
Totaling: $5,000
- Rey Antolin, 37, of Kahului
One Warrant
Totaling: $5,000
- Charles Serrano, 52, of Wailuku
One Warrant
Totaling: $50,000
Jan. 10, 2023:
- Ivan Ayudan, 33, of Lahaina
Three Warrants
Totaling: $100,000
- Amanda Vierra, 34, of Lahaina
Four Warrants
Totaling: $100,000
- Dane Guyre Allen, 35, of Makawao
Seven Warrants
Totaling: $45,000
- Antonio Orozco Carrera, 24, of Kīhei
One Extradition Warrant – Michigan
Jan. 11, 2023:
- Jacob Fitzgerald, 27, of Haʻikū
One Warrant
Totaling: $100,000
- Daniel Cashman, 37, of Kīhei
One Extradition Warrant – New York
- Dustin Estocado, 45, of Haʻikū
Seven Warrants
Totaling: $2,395
- Michael D’Amico, 52, of Kahului
Various alleged Narcotic Offenses
- Shawn Yerger, 52, of Kahului
Various alleged Narcotic Offenses
- Deeshan Tabion-Mccormack, 23, of Wailuku
Various alleged Traffic and Persons Offenses
Calling the operation a success, the Maui Police Department issued a statement extending appreciation to it’s own personnel and those with the US Marshals Services “for the hard work and dedication put forth to apprehend these individuals.”