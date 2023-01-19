Crime Statistics

18 individuals arrested in warrant sweep on Maui

January 19, 2023, 3:26 PM HST
* Updated January 19, 4:22 PM
PC: file US Marshalls.

A total of 18 individuals were arrested in Maui County during a warrant sweep conducted in partnership with the US Marshals Service. The interagency crackdown was conducted between Jan. 9-11, 2023, and was done in partnership with the Maui Police Department’s Crime Reduction Unit, Special Response Team, and the US Marshals Service.

The arrests were made for various offenses and bench warrants.

The Maui Police Department released a list of those arrested as a result of this operation:

Jan. 9, 2023:

  • Koalii Kekaha, 31, known to frequent the Wailuku area
    Three Warrants 
    Totaling: $1,500
  • Pamela Newtown, 39, of Wailuku
    One No Bail Warrant
  • Jamie Santos, 52, of Wailuku
    One Warrant
    Totaling: $200,000
  • Alan Kinser, 34, known to frequent the Hāna area
    Four Warrants
    Totaling: $35,250
  • Ross Deloso, 60, of Kahului
    One Warrant
    Totaling: $5,000
  • Robi Keliiwaiwaiole, 44, known to frequent the Wailuku area 
    Two Warrants
    Totaling: $5,000
  • Rey Antolin, 37, of Kahului
    One Warrant
    Totaling: $5,000
  • Charles Serrano, 52, of Wailuku
    One Warrant
    Totaling: $50,000
Jan. 10, 2023:

  • Ivan Ayudan, 33, of Lahaina
    Three Warrants
    Totaling: $100,000
  • Amanda Vierra, 34, of Lahaina
    Four Warrants
    Totaling: $100,000
  • Dane Guyre Allen, 35, of Makawao
    Seven Warrants
    Totaling: $45,000
  • Antonio Orozco Carrera, 24, of Kīhei
    One Extradition Warrant – Michigan

Jan. 11, 2023:

  • Jacob Fitzgerald, 27, of Haʻikū
    One Warrant
    Totaling: $100,000
  • Daniel Cashman, 37, of Kīhei
    One Extradition Warrant – New York
  • Dustin Estocado, 45, of Haʻikū
    Seven Warrants
    Totaling: $2,395
  • Michael D’Amico, 52, of Kahului
    Various alleged Narcotic Offenses
  • Shawn Yerger, 52, of Kahului
    Various alleged Narcotic Offenses
  • Deeshan Tabion-Mccormack, 23, of Wailuku
    Various alleged Traffic and Persons Offenses

Calling the operation a success, the Maui Police Department issued a statement extending appreciation to it’s own personnel and those with the US Marshals Services “for the hard work and dedication put forth to apprehend these individuals.”

