Chinese New Year at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center kicks off the new year with two upcoming events. Enjoy Kama‘āina Nights on Friday, Jan. 20 from 6-8 p.m. at Center Court with performances by Kalama Intermediate ʻukulele students and headliner, Dillon Pakele.

A celebration for the Year of the Rabbit with AuShaolin Arts will also be held on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 2–3:30 p.m. with a lion dance performance and fireworks.

Dillon Pakele

Native Hawaiian and Samoan music artist Dillon Pakele from Kapolei, Oʻahu is the son of the late Kaulana Pakele from Manaʻo Company. He released his first EP, F.A.I.T.H, in 2022 with his debut single “Forgive Me” featuring Fiji and has since been back into the studio recording original music.

“Queen Kaʻahumanu Center has been a beloved family gathering place with events and performances for generations,” said General Manager Kauwela Bisquera. “We are committed to promoting and perpetuating Hawaiian culture through live music and celebrate our Maui ʻohana every month throughout the year.”

In partnership with Pacific Media Group, the Kama‘āina Nights concert series is held on the third Friday of every month.