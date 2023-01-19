Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 7-10 7-10 10-15 10-15 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Sunny until 12 PM, then partly sunny.

Hazy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 08:28 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 11:49 AM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:07 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Hazy. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 06:32 PM HST. High 2.8 feet 02:20 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 09:01 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 12:51 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:08 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A northwest swell will maintain moderate surf along north facing shores today. A larger northwest swell should bring advisory level surf to north and west facing shores Friday, then dip below advisory levels Saturday. A much larger northwest swell is expected to ramp up quickly Saturday night, peak Sunday, then slowly decline Monday through mid-week next week. Surf heights will reach well above warning thresholds and possibly approach over 40 feet during the peak of the swell along north facing exposures of the smaller islands. The combination of rising surf and the high tides from the new moon Saturday night and Sunday night could produce coastal impacts with waves washing across roads near the shorelines.

Background south swell energy is expected through the weekend. A new small long-period south swell could give south shore surf a minor boost early next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small due to the lack of trade winds over and upstream of the islands.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with SW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNW for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.