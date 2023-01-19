Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 19, 2023

January 19, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
7-10
10-15
10-15 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny until 12 PM, then partly sunny.

                            Hazy. Isolated showers. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 08:28 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 11:49 AM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:07 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Hazy. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.7 feet 06:32 PM HST.




High 2.8 feet 02:20 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 09:01 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 12:51 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:08 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A northwest swell will maintain moderate surf along north facing shores today. A larger northwest swell should bring advisory level surf to north and west facing shores Friday, then dip below advisory levels Saturday. A much larger northwest swell is expected to ramp up quickly Saturday night, peak Sunday, then slowly decline Monday through mid-week next week. Surf heights will reach well above warning thresholds and possibly approach over 40 feet during the peak of the swell along north facing exposures of the smaller islands. The combination of rising surf and the high tides from the new moon Saturday night and Sunday night could produce coastal impacts with waves washing across roads near the shorelines. 


Background south swell energy is expected through the weekend. A new small long-period south swell could give south shore surf a minor boost early next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small due to the lack of trade winds over and upstream of the islands. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with SW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNW for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Comments
