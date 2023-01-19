Maui Surf Forecast for January 19, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|10-15
|10-15
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Sunny until 12 PM, then partly sunny.
Hazy. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:07 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Hazy.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:08 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A northwest swell will maintain moderate surf along north facing shores today. A larger northwest swell should bring advisory level surf to north and west facing shores Friday, then dip below advisory levels Saturday. A much larger northwest swell is expected to ramp up quickly Saturday night, peak Sunday, then slowly decline Monday through mid-week next week. Surf heights will reach well above warning thresholds and possibly approach over 40 feet during the peak of the swell along north facing exposures of the smaller islands. The combination of rising surf and the high tides from the new moon Saturday night and Sunday night could produce coastal impacts with waves washing across roads near the shorelines.
Background south swell energy is expected through the weekend. A new small long-period south swell could give south shore surf a minor boost early next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small due to the lack of trade winds over and upstream of the islands.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with SW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNW for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com