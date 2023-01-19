Maui News

UH receives $1.6 million for Native Hawaiian, Asian, Pacific Islander special education teachers

January 19, 2023, 4:16 PM HST
* Updated January 19, 4:18 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

A $1.6 million federal grant will help the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa with its Project Equal Access. L-R: Linda Oshita, Jenny Wells and Janet Kim. Photo Credit: UH

To increase and retain more well-prepared bilingual/multilingual teachers of color, the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa College of Education was awarded a $1.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s  Augustus F. Hawkins Centers of Excellence Program

Project Equal Access, under the direction of the university’s Department of Special Education Professor and Chair Jenny Wells, aims to create a more diverse teacher workforce to serve students of color in rural and remote communities.

“We are deeply honored to be acknowledged as a Center of Teaching Excellence” by the US Department of Education, Wells said. “This award will enable us to enhance our teacher preparation programs and increase our ability to prepare and support diverse special educators.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The four-year project, which will supplement the existing rigorous College of Education special education teacher training programs, is co-directed by Associate Specialist Linda Oshita and Assistant Specialist Janet Kim. The focus is on the various aspects of the teacher preparation pipeline, including the recruitment, preparation, support, placement and retention of teachers in high-need areas to support underserved students.

“Our diverse student population mirrors the multicultural profile of the state with 76% of teacher candidates being students of color,” Wells added. “Project Equal Access will address the disproportionately underrepresented Native Hawaiian, Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander special educators within the teacher workforce.”

Grant activities will address five areas:

  • Reduction of inequity and inadequacy in resources and opportunities in teaching license programs
  • Increase in the effective use of technology, instructional techniques, and strategies
  • Preparation of teacher candidates to design and deliver instruction in ways that are engaging and provide opportunities to think critically and solve complex problems, apply learning in authentic and real-world settings, and communicate and collaborate effectively
  • Preparation of teacher candidates to build meaningful and trusting relationships with their students’ families
  • Sustained and high-quality preservice clinical experiences and mentoring of teacher candidates by exemplary teachers

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Duo Crowned Savannah Gankiewicz Named Miss Hawaii Usa Noelani Denisi Earns Miss Hawaii Teen Usa Title 2Coast Guard Partners Tracking Russian Vessel Off The Coast Of The Hawaiian Islands 3Moon The Inspiring Injured Humpback Whale Hasnt Been Seen Since Early December 4Maui Memorial Medical Center Reports A Seasonally High Patient Census 5Injured Hiker Airlifted From Halemauʻu Trail At Haleakala National Park 6Lost Hikers Airlifted To Safety From Kahakapao Trail In Makawao