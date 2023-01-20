Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 20, 2023

January 20, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
15-20
15-20
8-12
8-12 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny. Hazy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 09:01 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 12:51 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:08 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.8 feet 07:19 PM HST.




High 2.9 feet 02:58 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Sunny. Hazy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 09:36 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 01:45 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:09 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A northwest swell will boost surf heights to advisory threshold across exposed north and west facing shores today and tonight. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for exposed north and west facing shores through tonight. This swell will dip below advisory levels Saturday. A dangerous, extra large, long period northwest swell is expected to rapidly fill in Saturday night, peak Sunday, then slowly decline Monday through mid-week next week. Surf heights will be well above warning thresholds and may produce giant surf, over 40 feet during the peak of the swell along north facing exposures and near 30 feet or west facing exposures of the smaller islands. Rising seas due to this swell will likely meet SCA criteria Saturday night. In addition, the combination of rising surf and high tides from the new moon during the very early morning hours Saturday and Sunday will likely impact coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways near the shorelines. 


Background south swell energy is expected through Saturday. A new small long-period south swell could give south shore surf a minor boost Sunday through early next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small due to the lack of trade winds over and upstream of the islands, but will gradually pick up Sunday into early next week as trades return and we may see another boost due to wrap from the extra large northwest swell. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with S winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 5-10mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
