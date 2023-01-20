Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 15-20 15-20 8-12 8-12 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Sunny. Hazy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 09:01 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 12:51 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:08 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Hazy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.8 feet 07:19 PM HST. High 2.9 feet 02:58 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Sunny. Hazy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 09:36 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:45 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A northwest swell will boost surf heights to advisory threshold across exposed north and west facing shores today and tonight. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for exposed north and west facing shores through tonight. This swell will dip below advisory levels Saturday. A dangerous, extra large, long period northwest swell is expected to rapidly fill in Saturday night, peak Sunday, then slowly decline Monday through mid-week next week. Surf heights will be well above warning thresholds and may produce giant surf, over 40 feet during the peak of the swell along north facing exposures and near 30 feet or west facing exposures of the smaller islands. Rising seas due to this swell will likely meet SCA criteria Saturday night. In addition, the combination of rising surf and high tides from the new moon during the very early morning hours Saturday and Sunday will likely impact coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways near the shorelines.

Background south swell energy is expected through Saturday. A new small long-period south swell could give south shore surf a minor boost Sunday through early next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small due to the lack of trade winds over and upstream of the islands, but will gradually pick up Sunday into early next week as trades return and we may see another boost due to wrap from the extra large northwest swell.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with S winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 5-10mph in the afternoon.