Vehicle accident on the “Pali” section of the Honoapiʻilani Highway (1.21.23) PC: Brett Christiansen

A motor vehicle accident involving a flipped truck snarled traffic for hours along the “Pali” section of the Honoapiʻilani Highway on Saturday morning. Multiple fire and police units rushed to the scene of the accident, which was reported at around 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 21, 2023. Maui police implemented a contra-flow of traffic throughout the cleanup and response effort. Traffic remained backed up into the early afternoon. Police issued a notice shortly after 3 p.m., alerting motorists that the highway was completely open.