Haleakalā Waldorf High School is offering a guided tour to prospective students and their families on Jan. 28, beginning at 9 a.m.

The tour will include a guided walk around the campus and an overview of the high school’s program, methods and objectives. There will be opportunities to participate in curricular demonstrations and see samples of current students’ work. Faculty and staff will provide detailed information about extracurricular activities, including sports, clubs, and international exchange opportunities.

The highlight of the morning is a student panel and Q&A which will include current students from all grade levels. Faculty and staff will be available after the scheduled event to answer questions one-on-one.

The high school campus is located on the grounds of the Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center at 38 Kaluanui Road in Makawao. Haleakalā Waldorf School, founded in 1972, also offers pre-kindergarten through 8th grade education at their campus in Kula.

Families interested in attending the guided tour are encouraged to contact Admissions, either by email to [email protected], or by phone at 808-878-2522.