Kealakupuna: Ancestral Pathways. Event flyer.

The Kamehameha Maui Hawaiian Ensemble presents Kealakupuna: Ancestral Pathways, an evening of mele and dance, on Saturday, Feb. 11 for an evening of mele and dance.

Doors open at 4 p.m. with silent auction, food, and music by Kūikawā.

The concert begins at 5 p.m. with KSM Hawaiian Ensemble, Hoʻomanawanui Apo with Kaulike Pescaia, Ikaika Blackburn and Sean Parks, and Nā Hoa with Keao Costa.

Contributions support the KSM Hawaiian Ensemble on their upcoming trip to Aotearoa, sharing their culture through song and dance.

Tickets are available now online. For details scan the QR code.

