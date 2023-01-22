Maui News

Flags lowered for Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa

January 22, 2023, 5:19 AM HST
Princess Abigail Kinohiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa. Courtesy photo

Governor Josh Green, M.D. has ordered the lowering of flags from sundown on Saturday, January 21, through sundown on Monday, Jan. 23.

The order is in observance of the two days of funeral services for Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, who died on Dec. 11, 2022. The late Princess is lying in state at ‘Iolani Palace on Sunday for the public memorial and on Monday a private funeral will be held at Mauna ‘Ala.

She is the first member of a Native Hawaiian royal family to be so solemnly hosted by the Palace in more than a century.

The United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi,

“Jaime and I join untold numbers of people who are mourning the loss of the Princess,” said Gov. Green. “She will be warmly remembered for her generosity to the Native Hawaiian people, as well as the legacy of giving and advocacy that she left for all of Hawaiʻi’s people.”

