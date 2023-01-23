Hilton Grand Vacations, a global timeshare company, has gifted $100,000 to 10 local nonprofit organizations in Hawai‘i, including Ka Hale A Ke Ola homeless resource center and the Pacific Whale Foundation on Maui.

The selected organizations will receive funds to advance their efforts around Hilton Grand Vacations’ core HGV Serves pillars. HGV Serves is the brand’s CSR platform focused on partnering with organizations that prioritize serving homelessness, youth development, disaster relief, veterans and sustainability.

“Our local team members and owners share a deep commitment to serving and giving back to the communities where we live, work and vacation,” said Jeff Bernier, senior vice president managing director – APAC & Hawai‘i. “We are proud to support these impactful organizations that are working hard every day to shape a thriving future for Hawai‘i.”

The $100,000 charitable gift from Hilton Grand Vacations will be distributed amongst 10 local nonprofits throughout the state that were thoughtfully selected based on their values, mission and goals.

Statewide

Aloha United Way to support resources that advance the well-being of individuals in Hawai‘i.

to support resources that advance the well-being of individuals in Hawai‘i. Sustainable Coastlines Hawai‘i to support efforts that inspire communities to care for Hawai‘i coastlines through educational programs and organized beach cleanups.

to support efforts that inspire communities to care for Hawai‘i coastlines through educational programs and organized beach cleanups. Kupu to support opportunities for youth in the communities via service, learning and environmental stewardship and make a positive impact across Hawaiʻi and the Pacific region.

Maui

Ka Hale A Ke Ola to support its shelter programs and operations for homeless individuals and families and provide safe temporary housing on Maui.

to support its shelter programs and operations for homeless individuals and families and provide safe temporary housing on Maui. Pacific Whale Foundation to support its efforts to protect the ocean through science and advocacy and inspire environmental stewardship, including its Research, Education and Conservation programs.

Oʻahu

Hale Kipa to support its efforts to provide residential, outreach and foster care services to youth and their families on O‘ahu, Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island.

to support its efforts to provide residential, outreach and foster care services to youth and their families on O‘ahu, Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island. Waikīkī Community Center to support its efforts to invest in the education and wellbeing of keiki, kūpuna and community.

Hawaiʻi Island

Waikōloa Dry Forest Initiative to support its efforts to protect, promote and restore native Hawaiian dry forest through education and native tree planting programs.

to support its efforts to protect, promote and restore native Hawaiian dry forest through education and native tree planting programs. Salvation Army to provide resources for its emergency assistance and disaster relief efforts on Hawai‘i Island.

Kauaʻi

Waipā Foundation to support youth programs and workshops that elevate and share Hawaiian values and practices.

Through its HGV Serves program, Hilton Grand Vacations has a long-standing history of supporting the communities across its footprint, and investing time, talent and resources in the areas where its team members and owners live, work and vacation. In 2022, Hilton Grand Vacations donated $200,000 to nonprofit organizations across the islands in an effort to build strong and thriving communities throughout Hawai‘i.