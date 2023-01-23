Maui News

Kēōkea closed for guardrail installation

January 23, 2023, 8:20 AM HST
Kēōkea, photo by Wendy Osher.

Kēōkea Park will be closed today, Monday, Jan. 23, for a guardrail installation project.

The park will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The Department of Parks and Recreation thanked the public in advance for their patience and understanding while the project is ongoing.

