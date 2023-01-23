Maui News
Kēōkea closed for guardrail installation
Kēōkea Park will be closed today, Monday, Jan. 23, for a guardrail installation project.
The park will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
The Department of Parks and Recreation thanked the public in advance for their patience and understanding while the project is ongoing.
