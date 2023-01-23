Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 23, 2023

January 23, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
35-45
25-35
18-24
14-18 




West Facing
8-12
7-10
4-6
3-5 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 10:47 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 03:25 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:10 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 09:32 PM HST.




High 2.7 feet 04:46 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 11:23 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 04:18 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A powerful northwest swell will continue to bring extra large surf today as it gradually diminishes from northwest to southeast across the island chain. The swell will diminish further tonight and Tuesday, but a new large northwest swell is expected to arrive Tuesday night and Wednesday. Although not expected to be as impactful as the current swell, peak surf heights will likely be large enough on Wednesday to prompt a high surf warning for exposed north and west facing shores. This next swell will gradually diminish Thursday into Friday, with the long-range outlook featuring a moderate-size west- northwest swell next weekend, with potential for a north swell as well. No other significant swells are expected. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with NE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Flipped Truck Snarls Saturday Morning Traffic Along Pali Section Of Honoapiʻilani Highway      2Maui Women Surf With Men In Historic Eddie Big Wave Contest Today At Waimea Bay      3Hoʻokipa And Baldwin Beach Parks Closed Due To High Surf      4New Swell Brings 35 45 Foot Surf Along North Facing Shores      5Maui County Again Tops The State When It Comes To Hotel Average Room Rates Revenue      6Bill On Residential Workforce Housing Deed Restrictions And Resale Surfaces For Review