Maui Surf Forecast for January 23, 2023
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|35-45
|25-35
|18-24
|14-18
|West Facing
|8-12
|7-10
|4-6
|3-5
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:10 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:11 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A powerful northwest swell will continue to bring extra large surf today as it gradually diminishes from northwest to southeast across the island chain. The swell will diminish further tonight and Tuesday, but a new large northwest swell is expected to arrive Tuesday night and Wednesday. Although not expected to be as impactful as the current swell, peak surf heights will likely be large enough on Wednesday to prompt a high surf warning for exposed north and west facing shores. This next swell will gradually diminish Thursday into Friday, with the long-range outlook featuring a moderate-size west- northwest swell next weekend, with potential for a north swell as well. No other significant swells are expected.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with NE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com