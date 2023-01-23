Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 35-45 25-35 18-24 14-18 West Facing 8-12 7-10 4-6 3-5 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 10:47 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 03:25 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:10 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 09:32 PM HST. High 2.7 feet 04:46 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 11:23 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 04:18 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A powerful northwest swell will continue to bring extra large surf today as it gradually diminishes from northwest to southeast across the island chain. The swell will diminish further tonight and Tuesday, but a new large northwest swell is expected to arrive Tuesday night and Wednesday. Although not expected to be as impactful as the current swell, peak surf heights will likely be large enough on Wednesday to prompt a high surf warning for exposed north and west facing shores. This next swell will gradually diminish Thursday into Friday, with the long-range outlook featuring a moderate-size west- northwest swell next weekend, with potential for a north swell as well. No other significant swells are expected.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with NE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.