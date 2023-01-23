The National Weather Service has extended a High Surf Warning until 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

Dangerously large breaking waves of 25 to 40 feet are forecast for the north and west facing shores of Niʻihau, Kauaʻi, Molokaʻi, and Oʻahu, and the north facing shores of Maui. The west facing shores of Hawaiʻi Island will see surf of 12-16 feet.

The public can expect strong breaking waves and powerful currents with ocean water surging and sweeping across beaches, periodically overtopping vulnerable coastal roadways with localized beach erosion. Wave runup could impact coastal properties and infrastructure, especially during the morning high tide. Powerful longshore and rip currents will be present, according to the NWS.

The public is advised to stay well away from the shoreline along the affected coasts.