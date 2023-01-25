A structure fire reported on Monday night in Makawao caused an estimated $1,000,000 in damage to a commercial building and $200,000 in damage to its contents.

The fire was reported at 11:13 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2023 at the 1100 block of Makawao Avenue.

Personnel from the Maui Fire Department’s Engine 5 arrived on scene to find a heavily involved dumpster fire next to a commercial building with flames extending into the interior of the structure.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control by 1 a.m. on Tuesday, and had the fire extinguished by 2:10 a.m.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is undetermined.

Responding units included: Engine 5, Engine 13, Engine 10 and Battalion Chief 3.