Maui Surf Forecast for January 26, 2023
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|20-25
|20-25
|12-16
|10-14
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Cloudy until 12 PM, then partly sunny.
Numerous showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:12 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. A chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:13 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A long period XL northwest swell (300-320 degree) will gradually fade over the rest of the week. As this northwest swell continues to fade and new moderate north swell will fill in Friday that will keep surf elevated, especially along north facing shores. A new extra long period moderate northwest swell (310 degree) is expected to boost surf heights back to High Surf Advisory levels along north and west facing shores Sunday into Monday. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and choppy due to the combination of tradewind swell and wrap from the north to northwest swells through early next week. Elsewhere, small surf remains in the forecast for south and east facing shores into early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 10-15mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with NE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NNE 10-15mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Knee high N short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 10-15mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com