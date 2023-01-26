Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 26, 2023

January 26, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
20-25
20-25
12-16
10-14 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







Weather
Cloudy until 12 PM, then partly sunny.

                            Numerous showers. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 12:37 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:12 PM HST.









Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.3 feet 06:33 PM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 11:40 PM HST.
















Weather
Partly sunny. A chance of showers with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 06:02 AM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 01:17 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:13 PM HST.









A long period XL northwest swell (300-320 degree) will gradually fade over the rest of the week. As this northwest swell continues to fade and new moderate north swell will fill in Friday that will keep surf elevated, especially along north facing shores. A new extra long period moderate northwest swell (310 degree) is expected to boost surf heights back to High Surf Advisory levels along north and west facing shores Sunday into Monday. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and choppy due to the combination of tradewind swell and wrap from the north to northwest swells through early next week. Elsewhere, small surf remains in the forecast for south and east facing shores into early next week. 




				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 10-15mph. 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with NE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NNE 10-15mph in the afternoon. 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee high N short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 10-15mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
