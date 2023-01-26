Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 20-25 20-25 12-16 10-14 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Cloudy until 12 PM, then partly sunny.

Numerous showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 12:37 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:12 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 06:33 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 11:40 PM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. A chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 06:02 AM HST. Low 0.2 feet 01:17 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:13 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A long period XL northwest swell (300-320 degree) will gradually fade over the rest of the week. As this northwest swell continues to fade and new moderate north swell will fill in Friday that will keep surf elevated, especially along north facing shores. A new extra long period moderate northwest swell (310 degree) is expected to boost surf heights back to High Surf Advisory levels along north and west facing shores Sunday into Monday. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and choppy due to the combination of tradewind swell and wrap from the north to northwest swells through early next week. Elsewhere, small surf remains in the forecast for south and east facing shores into early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with NE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NNE 10-15mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Knee high N short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 10-15mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 15-20mph.