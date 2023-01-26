PC: Pacific Whale Foundation

The Pacific Whale Foundation is encouraging Maui residents and visitors to celebrate the annual return of migrating humpback whales to Maui Nui by participating in its inaugural Great Beach Cleanup.

The new program will take place over the course of four dates this February at Olowalu Beach, Lahaina Harbor and Māʻalaea Harbor locations.

The Great Beach Cleanup is one of several events featured as part of PWF’s annual Maui Whale Festival, which also includes Race for Whales and the Great Whale Count. GBC aims to help protect vulnerable marine wildlife in Maui Nui by keeping local beaches debris-free while supporting the organization’s vital conservation work.

Each organized community cleanup will occur from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with this season’s cleanups scheduled for Feb. 1, 11, 19 and 24.

Official 2023 Great Beach Cleanup t-shirts will be available for purchase for participants and general supporters alike. Visit www.bonfire.com/great-beach-cleanup to order GBC conservation swag, For more information about the Great Beach Cleanup, contact PWF Conservation Program Manager Susan Frett at [email protected]

In addition to the Great Beach Cleanup, Maui Whale Festival offers several other opportunities for communities to get involved in the celebration, such as racking up miles running, biking, walking, paddling, skating, etc., in PWF’s Virtual Race for Whales. Participants in the multi-event festival help provide much-needed funds for PWF’s Research, Education and Conservation programs working to protect the ocean through science and advocacy and inspire environmental stewardship.

For more information about Maui Whale Festival events, visit www.pacificwhale.org/mauiwhalefestival.