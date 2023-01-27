Bernard Brown (left) – Aug. 2, 2022. PC: Wendy Osher

A sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole was handed down to Bernard Brown, who was found guilty of second degree murder for the death of his ex-girlfriend Moreira “Mo” Monsalve.

Brown was found guilty of the crime in August of 2022 after a jury returned a unanimous verdict against him. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Monsalve was 46 years old when she went went missing eight years ago. She was last seen on the night of Jan. 12, 2014 at Brown’s ʻĪao Parkside residence.

Her body has not been found despite a series of exhaustive searches that included the use of cadaver dogs.

According to court documents, Monsalve’s daughter, Alexis Felicilda, and sister, Joyce Munden spoke on behalf of the victim during Thursday’s sentencing with the defendant present.