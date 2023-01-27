Crime Statistics

Bernard Brown sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for death of Moreira “Mo” Monsalve

By Wendy Osher
 January 27, 2023, 5:38 AM HST
* Updated January 27, 5:40 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Bernard Brown (left) – Aug. 2, 2022. PC: Wendy Osher

A sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole was handed down to Bernard Brown, who was found guilty of second degree murder for the death of his ex-girlfriend Moreira “Mo” Monsalve.

Brown was found guilty of the crime in August of 2022 after a jury returned a unanimous verdict against him. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Monsalve was 46 years old when she went went missing eight years ago. She was last seen on the night of Jan. 12, 2014 at Brown’s ʻĪao Parkside residence.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Her body has not been found despite a series of exhaustive searches that included the use of cadaver dogs.

According to court documents, Monsalve’s daughter, Alexis Felicilda, and sister, Joyce Munden spoke on behalf of the victim during Thursday’s sentencing with the defendant present.

ADVERTISEMENT
 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Bicycle Shop Owner Watches Makawao Store Go Up In Flames 2Abundance Of Mother And Calf Humpback Whale Pairs Prompts Advice To Ocean Users 3Police Response On Wells Street Near Old Wailuku Courthouse 4Pvc Pipes Resembling Improvised Explosive Devices Discovered During Crash Investigation 5Nightly Closure Of Piʻilani Highway For Kihei Roundabout Paving Jan 30 Feb 1 6After Being Declared Rat Free In 2021 Lehua Island Restoration And Monitoring Continues