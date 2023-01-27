Maui Surf Forecast for January 27, 2023
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|12-16
|10-15
|7-10
|6-8
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:13 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Cloudy. Numerous showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:13 PM HST.
Swell Summary
As the current (310-320 degree) northwest swell fades, a series of moderate north swells will move through today into the first half of next week. These north swells will keep surf elevated, especially along north facing shores. A new long period moderate northwest swell (310 degree) is expected to boost surf heights back to High Surf Advisory levels along north and west facing shores Sunday into Monday. Surf along east facing shores should see wrap from the north to northwest swells through early next week. Elsewhere, small surf remains in the forecast for south facing shores into early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Ankle high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 10-15mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting NE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com