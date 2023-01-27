Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 12-16 10-15 7-10 6-8 West Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 06:02 AM HST. Low 0.2 feet 01:17 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:13 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.4 feet 08:23 PM HST. Low 1.1 feet 12:42 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Cloudy. Numerous showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 06:05 AM HST. Low 0.2 feet 02:05 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:13 PM HST.

Swell Summary

As the current (310-320 degree) northwest swell fades, a series of moderate north swells will move through today into the first half of next week. These north swells will keep surf elevated, especially along north facing shores. A new long period moderate northwest swell (310 degree) is expected to boost surf heights back to High Surf Advisory levels along north and west facing shores Sunday into Monday. Surf along east facing shores should see wrap from the north to northwest swells through early next week. Elsewhere, small surf remains in the forecast for south facing shores into early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Ankle high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 10-15mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting NE for the afternoon.