Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 27, 2023

January 27, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jan Busch

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
10-15
7-10
6-8 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 06:02 AM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 01:17 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:13 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.4 feet 08:23 PM HST.




Low 1.1 feet 12:42 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Cloudy. Numerous showers and a slight

                            chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 06:05 AM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 02:05 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:13 PM HST.









Swell Summary




As the current (310-320 degree) northwest swell fades, a series of moderate north swells will move through today into the first half of next week. These north swells will keep surf elevated, especially along north facing shores. A new long period moderate northwest swell (310 degree) is expected to boost surf heights back to High Surf Advisory levels along north and west facing shores Sunday into Monday. Surf along east facing shores should see wrap from the north to northwest swells through early next week. Elsewhere, small surf remains in the forecast for south facing shores into early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Ankle high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 10-15mph. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting NE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
