Project Graduation funding available for public and private high schools

January 27, 2023, 4:59 AM HST
An informational meeting for Project Graduation 2023 will be held virtually at 4 p.m., Friday, Feb. 3, for interested Maui County public and private high schools.

Maui County has allotted $41,700 for the program aimed at promoting alcohol and drug-free graduation celebrations after commencement. Maui Economic Opportunity is administering the program. 

The virtual meeting link is meet.google.com/ksu-segv-jht.

Public or private high schools groups intending to apply for these funds are encouraged to attend this informational meeting. 

For more information, email [email protected] or call 808-242-4342 

