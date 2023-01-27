Jill Tokuda. PC: Wendy Osher (Jan. 19, 2023)

Representative Jill Tokuda (HI-02) was appointed to serve on the House Committee on Agriculture and the House Armed Services Committee, important appointments for Hawaiʻi’s Second Congressional District.

Congresswoman Tokuda said she was excited and humbled by the appointment.

“The reauthorization of the Farm Bill only happens every five years, and I intend on being a strong voice for Hawaiʻi’s Second Congressional District and ensure that we are both well-represented and get our fair share,” said Rep. Tokuda. “From rural housing programs, support for renewable energy systems, defending and protecting food nutrition programs, helping producers combat drastic changes in weather patterns and climate, addressing the impacts of invasive species, and supporting specialty crops like macadamia nut, coffee, cacao, tropical flowers, and more. The decisions made in the 2023 Farm Bill will impact Hawaiʻi’s agriculture producers, workers, and families for years to come.”

Ranking Member David Scott said he is proud to welcome Rep. Tokuda as a committee member. “Congresswoman Tokuda has made clear her commitment to strengthening our food and agriculture systems, with a particular emphasis on specialty crops, nutrition programs, and supporting rural communities on neighboring islands. Her perspective will be a valuable addition to the 2023 Farm Bill process,” he said.

The House Committee on Agriculture is primarily responsible for providing oversight and establishing farm policy for agriculture.

As for her House Armed Services Committee appointment, Rep. Tokuda said she is humbled and honored to serve.

“This is a huge opportunity for the Second Congressional District given the military presence, strategic role in the Indo-Pacific area, but most importantly, the need to care for our military service men and women and their families,” she said.

“I am proud to welcome Representative Jill Tokuda as a new member of the House Armed Services Committee. Hawai‘i plays a critical role in our country’s National Defense Strategy and interests in the Indo-Pacific region, and Rep. Tokuda’s insight will be an asset. Rep. Tokuda also shares a deep personal commitment to our military servicemembers and their families. Her experience and perspective will be a valuable addition to the Armed Services Committee,” said Ranking Member Adam Smith.

*This post was updated to include Tokuda’s additional appointment to the House Armed Services Committee.