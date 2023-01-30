Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 12-16 10-15 5-7 4-6 West Facing 2-4 2-4 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Cloudy. Frequent showers and a chance

of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 04:09 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:14 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 12:51 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 05:08 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:15 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The long-period northwest (310 degrees) swell peaked overnight and has begun to lower, but the High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for most north and west facing shores from Kauai through Maui through this afternoon. The northwest swell will continue to decline through Tuesday, with another, moderate reinforcement arriving midweek. East facing shores of Kauai remain in the HSA through this afternoon as well, but may need to be extended due to the rough northeasterly wind swell wrapping in. A small pulse of south swell is possible around midweek for a bump in south shore surf.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high N short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist high NNE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.