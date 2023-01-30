Maui Surf Forecast for January 30, 2023
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|12-16
|10-15
|5-7
|4-6
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Cloudy. Frequent showers and a chance
of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:14 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:15 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The long-period northwest (310 degrees) swell peaked overnight and has begun to lower, but the High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for most north and west facing shores from Kauai through Maui through this afternoon. The northwest swell will continue to decline through Tuesday, with another, moderate reinforcement arriving midweek. East facing shores of Kauai remain in the HSA through this afternoon as well, but may need to be extended due to the rough northeasterly wind swell wrapping in. A small pulse of south swell is possible around midweek for a bump in south shore surf.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high N short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist high NNE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com