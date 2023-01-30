Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 30, 2023

January 30, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
10-15
5-7
4-6 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Cloudy. Frequent showers and a chance

                            of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 04:09 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:14 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 12:51 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 05:08 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:15 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The long-period northwest (310 degrees) swell peaked overnight and has begun to lower, but the High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for most north and west facing shores from Kauai through Maui through this afternoon. The northwest swell will continue to decline through Tuesday, with another, moderate reinforcement arriving midweek. East facing shores of Kauai remain in the HSA through this afternoon as well, but may need to be extended due to the rough northeasterly wind swell wrapping in. A small pulse of south swell is possible around midweek for a bump in south shore surf. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high N short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist high NNE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
