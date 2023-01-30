Radar imagery, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2023 6:09 a.m. PC: NOAA/NWS

A surface trough near Maui County continues to bring cloud and shower development over the islands as it moves slowly west through today, according to the National Weather Service. A strong upper-level low to the west is destabilizing the atmosphere, with a Flood Watch in effect for all islands through this afternoon.

The National Weather Service says any additional heavy rain could lead to flash flooding, especially considering the recent rainfall over Molokaʻi and Maui over the weekend.

The potential for heavy showers will gradually diminish tonight and Tuesday as winds become light, with trade winds forecast to return by the end of the week.