Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation blesses new firetruck for Kahului Airport fleet

January 31, 2023, 3:09 PM HST
A blessing ceremony was held for a new Rescue firetruck at Kahului Airport on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The name given to the truck is Kauakiaweopu‘uohala, which reflects the area where the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighters station sits. Kauakiawe is a high arching rain known to occur in the area.

Hawaiian language students from Kamehameha Schools Maui, along with their Kumu Kehani Guerrero, gifted the name. The 8th grade students researched the area to come up with the moniker. Students, their kumu, and Kahu Kanani Franco attended the blessing ceremony.

Besides its Hawaiian name the truck is also adorned with the number 54.

The Oshkosh 4-by-4 rescue fire-fighting vehicle cost $938,000, with close to 80% of that federally funded.

The new truck combines with six other trucks to make up the ARFF fleet at OGG.

