For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Feb. 2-8, find our comprehensive listing HERE.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kāʻanapali-Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Makawao-Kula-Paia, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

Brett Young, a Country Music Artist of the Year, performs at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

Country Music Artist of the Year, Sunday

Songwriter-singer Brett Young, a Country Music Artist of the Year, performs at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theatre Feb. 5, Sunday, at 7:30 p.m.

Young has captured the hearts of fans through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed “Caliville” style. With an undeniable string of hits and two albums defined by a transcendent romantic spark, he has cemented his status as Country’s master over matters of the heart.

The star broadened his emotional scope on Weekends Look a Little Different These Days following his GOLD-certified sophomore effort Ticket to L.A., which debuted atop the Billboard Country Albums chart. Young’s platinum self-titled debut dominated the Top 20 on the Country Albums chart for 37 weeks and has contributed to 5.5 billion streams globally. Songs include In Case You Didn’t Know, Like I Loved You, and Lady.

Brett Young was named ASCAP’s 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year and has also garnered nominations from ACM, Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT and CMA Awards. Racking seven consecutive No. 1 hits, Rolling Stone deemed Young “one of country’s most consistent radio stars.”

For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Free family show, Friday

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Peek-A-Bows Family Show takes place at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theatre Friday, Feb. 3, at 5:30 p.m. There is no charge, but online reservations are required at MauiArts.org

The event features the Peek-a-Bows, a musical trio of characters developed for young children and created in 2008, by Gerilyn Hewahewa and Cyndi Mayo-Akeo. The two performed at the award-winning theatrical production “Ulalena” in Lahaina. Peek-a-Bows productions are aimed at providing engaging, educational programs for young keiki through song and dance, storytelling, and Hawaiian cultural integration.

All seating is general admission/no reserved seats. Please note that in order to complete your order for free tickets you will need to input a credit card number to confirm the name on the reservation. Your card will not be charged.

For groups of more than nine tickets, call the box office at 808-242-7469 so that they can assist you with your ticket order. Space is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. The MACC box office phones are available Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Box Office windows will open at noon the day of the event for Will Call ticket pick-up. No duplicates tickets allowed – first entry with barcode will be honored; all others will be turned away. For more information, including ticketing, go to MauiArts.org

Soja coming, Feb. 10

The reggae band Soja performs with special guest Tribal Seeds, Ka’ikena Scanlan, Likkle Jordee, and Natural Vibrations at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Feb. 10, Friday, at 5 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.For more than two decades, Grammy Award Winning reggae group SOJA has elated audiences across the globe with their fresh yet timeless take on roots reggae, a sound born from their shared passion for making music that transports and inspires. Some songs include You and Me, Rest of My Life, and Something To Believe In.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Henry Kapono hosts the Artist 2 Artist series with guest Hawaii songwriter Jerry Santos of the band Olomana at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Saturday.

“Artist 2 Artists” with Santos, Kapono

Songwriter and entertainer Jerry Santos of the legendary Olomana is the special guest with host Henry Kapono of Cecilio & Kapono in the “Artist 2 Artist” series at the Maui Arts & Cultural on Feb. 11, Saturday, at 7:30 p.m.

Santos is well-known for his song Ku’u Home O Kahalu’u along with other songs available at his website olomanamusic.com Kapono toured successfully as part of the duo with songs like About You and Sailing and Night Music and GoodNight & GoodMorning. The event, part of a series taking place in the MACC’s intimate McCoy Studio Theater, allows audiences an up close and personal experience with the artists. The series kicks off continues with Keola Beamer with Moanalani Beamer on March 11, The Mākaha Sons on April 8, and Brother Noland on May 12. All shows are at 7:30 p.m.

“ Artist 2 Artist” concert series, turns back the clock to a much simpler time in the islands as part of the ‘Hawaiian Renaissance,’ the seminal movement in Hawai‛i’s cultural history that brought language, music, hula, art, and all aspects of Hawaiian culture back to their central place in the life of the Islands. Henry welcomes his special guests who will offer a combination of talk-story deconstructing their career and giving the audience insight into the spirit and aspirations of the person behind the music and all followed by a live jam session.

Tickets are on sale online for all four concerts at mauiarts.org The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

The band Asian Blend will be performing before and after the Big Game Sunday at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Admissionis free.

The Big Game, Free

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents the Superbowl Sunday game, Feb. 12, free on huge screens at the Castle Theatre and the Yokouchi Pavilion and Courtyard at 1:30 p.m. Gates open at 12 p.m. Hot and cold beverages will be available for purchase in the courtyard before and during the game and food trucks will be on hand selling ono grindzs and snacks. All ages are welcome. The band Asian Blend with dance and pop musicwill be performing before and after the game. For more information, go to mauiarts.org

The works of artist Solomon Enos are on display at the contempory exhibit Kanaka ‘Oiwi artists through March 18. Admission is free, and the gallery is open from Tuesday through Saturday.

ʻIke Kanaka exhibition, free

An invitational exhibit ʻIke Kanaka, featuring 10 contemporary Kanaka ‘Oiwi artists will be on display at the Schaefer International Gallery through March 18. Admission is free.

Artists were asked to explore new work channeled through ‘ike knowledge gained through experience and guided by sound teachings. It’s a bi-lingual exhibit integrated with oleleo Hawaii. Participating artists include Bernice Akamine, Kalai Blakemore, Hoaka Delos Reyes, Solomon Enos, Pohaku Kaho’ohanohano, Lehuauakea, Kawika Lum-Nelmida, Meleanna Aluli Meyer, Aulii Mitchell, and Cory Kamehanaokala Holt Taum.

Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. The gallery is also open until 7:30 p.m. for select Castle Theatre and Yokouchi Pavilion shows. For more information, go to mauiarts.org

Grammy winner George Kahumoku

George Kahumoku at Tante’s Sunday

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku performs at Tante’s Island Cuisine at 100 Kaʻahumanu Avenue at Seaside Hotel, Sunday, Feb. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. Earlier this month, Kahumoku received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hawaiian Academy of Recording Artists. His songs include Ku’u Aina Aloha O Kahakuloa, Kaimalino The Peaceful Sea, and Lokomaika’i. For more information, go to kahumoku.com or tantesislandcuisine.com or call 808-877-0300.

Sugar Museum tours

Tours of sugar plantation life on Maui are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except holidays. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission to the museum is free to residents and children 5 years of age and younger. For more information including the price of admission, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, Feb. 4, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Carmel Crock and Ken Harris perform a blues, jazz and classic rock tunes at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday. The free performance starts at 11 a.m. The two been entertainers in Idaho.

Carmel Crock, Ken Harris Wednesday

A free performance by singer/percussionist Carmel Crock and pianist/singer Ken Harris takes place at the lanai seating area at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. The two, who have entertained in the Boise, Idaho area, perform blues, jazz, and classic rock from the 1940s through the 1970s. You will hear songs sung by popular artists, including Ella Fitzgerald, Linda Ronstadt, Lowell Fulson, The Beatles, Van Morrison, Jimmy Reed, and Duke Ellington. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Latin night dancing, Thursday

Julia and Rizca conduct dance classes to Latin music at The Empanada Lady restaurant and lounge Thursday, Feb. 2, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., followed by a bachata and salsa social from 8:30 to 11 p.m. For more information, including reservations, call 808-868-4544.

Wind Monkeys, Saturday

The Wind Monkeys perform a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Feb. 4, at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee, Chris Dack, and Mike Freedom sing originals as well as Beatles and other covers. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Kikakila with Geri Valdriz, Monday

Lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz performs with his band Kikakila at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, Feb. 6, at 11 a.m. The performance is free. Valdriz’s website is gerivaldriz.com For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

David Fraser entertains Wednesday

Pianist-singer David Fraser performs for at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 8:30 p.m. He sings mostly covers and sometimes is joined by a surprise guest. No cover charge. Here’s a Soundcloud link to his songs . For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Bailey House tours

The Bailey House Museum’s Hale Hoike’oke featuring exhibits is open from Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It includes a gift shop at 2375A Main Street is on the site of the residence of the last Maui King Kahekili, and is a repository for pre-western contact artifacts and written histories dating back to the early 1800s. The museum contains more than 10,000 photographs and 2,000 historic objects. The first female seminary for Hawaiian girls was established at the site in 1837. Parking is at the ʻĪao Congregational Church. For more information, including price of events and tours, go to mauimuseum.org or call 808-244-3326.

KĪHEI

Back by popular demand, Eric Gilliom’s White Hawaii opens Thursday and runs through the weekend. The dramatic comedy paints an autobiographical sketch of Gilliom’s family of entertainers and his own Broadway career.

White Hawaiian, early February

Off of back to back sold-out performances, the multi-talented Eric Gilliom resumes his dramatic comedy romp through family history in White Hawaiian at ProArts Playhouse on weekends from Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 2, 3, 4, and 5. Reviewer Jon Woodhouse calls it a hilarious and smart one-man show. It’s an entertaining autobiographical stage show that covers the Broadway career of Gilliom and his upbringing as a Caucasian with Hawaiian roots. Except for the Sunday performance at 2 p.m., the play starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550 For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or thelittleboxoffice.com or call 808-463-6550

Coming up fast at ProArts

Within three weeks, ProArts Playhouse is presenting comedian Jamie Kilstein, who has been featured on Conan and Showtime. Mature content. Power Up Comedy presents Kilstein on Feb. 9, Thursday, at 7 p.m.; Dayan Kai, music director of the Elvis tribute Burn’in Love performs on Friday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; and the group Dirty Cello with virtuosic stompin’ Americana from down home blues to rock on Feb. 11, Saturday, at 7:30 p.m. From Iceland to Italy, and all over the U.S., Dirty Cello brings a high energy and unique spin on blues, rock and Americana. Led by vivacious cross-over cellist Rebecca Roudman, Dirty Cello is cello like you’ve never heard before.

Rebecca Roudman is a cross-over cellist with a different approach to cello music.

Here’s Roudman playing the cello and singing, Give Me Some Of That Good Lovin. and Jolene/House Of the Rising Sun. From down home blues and rock with a wailing cello, to virtuosic stompin’ Americana, Dirty Cello is a band the audience toes tapping. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550

Danyel Alana at Nalu’s, Thursday

Rock and blues singer Danyel Alana performs bassist Don Lopez at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, Feb. 2, from 7 to 9 p.m. Her original songs reflect her roots growing up on the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaiʻi, blending funk, rock, blues, reggae, hiphop, R&B, soul, jazz, country and Hawaiian. She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go to danyelalanamusic.com or naluskihei.com or call 808-891-8650.

Steve Craig at Tiki

Steve Craig performs rock ‘n roll classics and originals at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, Feb. 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Country music at Tiki, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, Feb. 3, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ Salvo and dancing from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Live jazz, Saturday night

Singer-pianist Mark Johnstone and bassist Marcus Johnson perform at “Ekolu Kitchen1279” at Azeka Plaza Saturday, Feb. 4, from 8 to 10 p.m. For more information, call 808-793-3333.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 1794 South Kīhei Road Saturday, Feb. 4, from 8 to 10 p.m. He describes his songs as organic island music, including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Tom Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, Feb. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Aaron Boothe, Sunday

Singer Aaron Boothe perform at the Tiki Lounge Sunday, Feb. 5, from 4 to 6 p.m. Booth, a singer-songwriter, performs rock and neo-soul. DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. till 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Randall Rospond at Tikis, Maui Brews

Songwriter-singer Randall Rospond performs “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, Feb. 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. and Maui Brew Co. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444, or MauiBrewingCo.com.

Crafts gift fair, Wednesday

The Kīhei Wailea Gift and Craft Fair takes place on the corner of Keonekai and South Kīhei Road Wednesdays, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, sculptures, maps, t-shirts, wood carvings, paintings, flowers, and soaps.

Jamie Gallo at Tikis, Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs soulful rock at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go Jamie Gallo Music on Facebook.com or to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-644

John Cruz at ProArts, Feb. 15

Grammy winner John Cruz performs as a resident artist to an intimate audience at ProArts Playhouse Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. Cruz, a guitarist and singer, is known for his song, Island Style, and also his participation in the Playing for Change youtube video, All Along the Watchtower. For more information including tickets, go to johncruz.com or proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

LAHAINA

Lahaina jazz benefit, Sunday

Singer-pianist Sal Godinez, performs with bassist Doug White and drummer Duke Gadd at the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory Sunday, Feb. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. Godinez has remarkable versatility. He recently played as the keyboardist at the sold-out musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Iao Theatre in Wailuku. The sunset jazz series’ proceeds from concert tickets go to Jazz Maui’s music education program. For more information including tickets, go to jazzmaui.org.

Gretchen Rhodes

Rhodes + House Shakers, Thursday & Friday

Gretchen Rhodes and The House Shakers perform at Fleetwood’s, Thursday and Friday night, Feb. 2 and 3, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The band includes Grammy-winning bassist and singer Lenny Castallenos along with guitarist Kenny Geiser and drummer Paul Marchetti. Rhodes performs soulful blues and rock and has toured with founding members of Traffic and Dave Mason. Her website is gretchenrhodesmusic.com On a separate stage, the Pohai Band performs Thursday, and Levi Poasa performs acoustic, rock, pop, folk and blues Friday. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Uyetake at Kimo’s Thursday, Tuesday

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Thursday, Feb. 2, and Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. The multi-talented Uyetake plays in a variety of genres, including classic rock, blues, jazz, and Hawaiian. For more information, go to bennyuyetake.net.

Adrian Trevino, Saturday

Adrian Trevino performs classic blues and soul music at Fleetwood’s Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m. He performs solo blues and classic rock. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Rhodes & The Pool Party, Sunday

Gretchen Rhodes and The House Shakers perform classic rock and blues at Fleetwood’s on Sunday, Feb. 5. from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Rhodes performs soulful blues and rock. She has toured with founding members of Traffic and Dave Mason. Also playing on a separate stage is Jason Arcilla who performs blues and soul music. For more information, go to gretchenrhodes.com or fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Louise Lambert at Sargent’s

Pianist Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry nightly Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. This week’s featured artist is Taryn Alessando – “Island Style.” For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com

Santana, Poasa Band Monday

Brian Santana and the Pohai Band entertain on separate stages at Fleetwood’s Monday, Feb. 6, both starting at 7:30 p.m. Santana sings rock, pop and classics, while Poasa performs island rock and Hawaiian reggae. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK or Brian Santana Music on Facebook.com.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Halekava at 602 Front Street Thursday, Feb. 2, from 8 to 10 p.m. His songs are “organic island music,” including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Free ʻukulele lessons

Free ʻukulele lessons are being provided at the center stage at Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, Feb. 2, at 2:30 p.m. Learn the fundamentals of this popular Hawaiian musical instrument. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Lia Live sings reggae with a rock attitude at Halekava.

Lia Live, Friday

Lia Live performs reggae with a rock attitude at Halekava Friday, Feb. 3, from 8 to 10 p.m. Her website is lialivehi.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Lahaina historic tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings and Hawaiian culture are available by reservation to the historic Wo Hing Temple, the Baldwin Home Museum, and the Baldwin Home Candle Lit Tour. The Wo Hing Temple formerly served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin and his family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations can be made by going to lahainarestoration.org and click on Lahaina Historic Sites. Also available is a free “Hands-on History: A Mālama Hawaiʻi Program” that can be booked online. For more information, go to lahainarestoration.org.

Lahaina Art Society fair, Friday & Saturday

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. The fair includes art works in various forms, including jewelry, glass, ceramics, wood carving, feather art, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free Polynesian cultural show with hula takes place at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, Feb. 5, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Craft fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, Feb. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Eric Gilliom, Tuesday

The multi-talented Eric Gilliom performs at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Gilliom is a member of Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com or fridasmaui.com.

Free hula lesson, Tuesday

Free hula lessons for all ages takes place at the center stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com.

Kukui nut bracelet-making

A lesson in making a kukui nut bracelet-making is offered for free at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com.

KĀʻANAPALI-HONOKŌWAI

Danyel Alana, Hula Grill

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana performs at Hula Grill in Kāʻanapali Saturday, Feb. 4, and Sunday, Feb. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. She also performs Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Her original songs reflect her roots growing up on the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaiʻi, blending funk, rock, blues, reggae, hiphop, R&B, soul, jazz, country and Hawaiian. She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go to danyelalana.com or hulagrillkaanapali.com

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls and guitarist Josh Emmanuel entertain at Java Jazz Saturday, Feb. 4, and Monday, Feb. 6, both from 7 to 10 p.m. They perform jazz and gypsy music. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

Alika Nako’oka at Westin

Hawaiian entertainer Alika Nako’oka performs at the Hale Mo’olelo restaurant at the Westin Maui in Kāʻanapali Saturday, Feb. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. Nako’oka has played with some of the best in Hawaiʻi, including the late Willie K. For his songs, go to alikasmusic.com.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Guitar virtuoso Jeff Peterson performs slack key with Grammy winner George Kahumoku in Napili Wednesday.

Jeff Peterson performs Wednesday

Slack key guitarist Jeff Peterson performs with multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku and his ʻohana at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort’s Pavilion Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Peterson, whose website is jeffpetersonguitar.com, is among the top instrumental slack key guitarist today. Check out his song, Maui On My Mind. Born and raised in Upcountry Maui, he mastered the paniolo guitar tradition as well as becoming accomplished in multiple guitar styles, including classical and jazz. Kahumoku hosts the show singing many Hawaiian traditional songs. Peter D and Max Angel accent the show with their ukulele talents. Sterling & JJ jump into the lively jam session at the finale. And the lovely Wainani dances hula. For more information including tickets, go to slackkeyshow.com

Danyel Alana at Kapalua

Danyel Alana performs with Roy Kato at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Friday, Feb. 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. Her website is danyelalana.com For more information, go to Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

MĀʻALAEA

Password Is Love, Friday

The Maui Social Club presents “The Password Is Love” at da Playground Maui Friday, Feb. 3, at 9 p.m. Dance to Maui’s DJs Tomas Roo, Juan Delaplaya, Tomas Legarre, and Fede Bursich. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Cabaret dance show, Saturday

Move Me Dance Co. with DJ Sweets presents The Candy Shop Cabaret Show at da Playground Maui Saturday, Feb. 4, at 9 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m.

MAKAWAO-KULA-PĀʻIA

Latin Nights at Heritage Hall, Friday

Salsa and bachata lessons begin at Heritage Hall at 401 Baldwin Ave. in Pāʻia Friday, Feb. 3, at 8 p.m., before the band of Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo perform at a dance at 8:30 p.m.

The event includes Tio Eduardo’s Tasty Tacos. are back. Bring your own beverages, alcoholic or non-alcoholic. The hall has good ventilation and room for dancing as well as seating.

For more information, go to www.drnat.com

Free live music at The Point Cafe’

Slack key virtuoso Namaka Cosma entertains at The Point Cafe’ at Ocean Vodka in Lower Kula Saturday, Feb. 4, with her and all other performances taking place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Chayce Tancayo performs on the ʻukulele and guitar Sunday, Feb. 5.

Ukulele master CJ Boom Helekahi entertains at The Point Cafe at Ocean Vodka in Lower Kula Monday.

On Monday, Feb. 6, ukulele master and Nā Hōkū nominee CJ Boom Helekahi performs along with a hula performance. Pianist Mark Johnstone of Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band performs Tuesday, Feb. 7, and Randall Rospond entertains Wednesday, Feb. 8, with rock, blues and country. The free performances are presented by Mokulele Airlines, HawaiiOnTV.com, and the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival.

Hui Noʻeau exhibit opens

The 2023 Annual Juried Exhibition continues at the Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center. With no theme, this exhibition recognizes local artists in all media. Regular hours for visiting the Center, including the exhibit, are Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A video providing a virtual online walk-through of the exhibit is available at the website The juror for the exhibit is Rosina Potter, executive director of Hawai’i Contemporary. The exhibition sponsors are Doug and Medeline Callahan, Susan O’Shaughnessy and Bryan Luther, and Carolyn Schaefer. The exhibit ends on Feb. 17. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 0 for the front desk.

Upcountry Farmers Market, Saturday

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, Feb. 4, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. The Market serves sometimes as a business incubator where new enterprises start, such a Niu Life Kitchen, which now has a storefront at the Promenade in Wailuku. For more information, send queries to [email protected]

Hui No’eau gifts

Gift items are on sale at the gift shop at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center. The Hui Gift Shop and main house are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except holidays. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Singer-pianist Mark Johnstone performs free at The Shops at Wailea Saturday.

Mark Johnstone performs

Singer-pianist Mark Johnstone performs for free at The Shops at Wailea Saturday, Feb. 4, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Johnstone makes his living hopping from gig to gig on Maui. Best known for his keyboard work with the Grammy-nominated Mick Fleetwood Blues Band, he also works as as a soloist or sideman, displaying skills on guitar, harmonica and vocals. While working and touring with Fleetwood, he has found himself sharing the stage with accomplished artists, including Carlos Santana, John Mayall, John McVie, Christine McVie, Paul Rodgers, Rick Vito, Michael MacDonald, Alice Cooper, and Steven Tyler. As a jazz pianist on Maui, he has supported such visiting artists as Bobby Watson, Delfayo Marsalis, Donald Harrison, Javon Jackson, Joe Louis Walker and Corey Ledet. “He is a player’s player who keeps it in the groove.”-Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com

Weekend at Mulligans

Tempa Singer, The Naor Project, and violinist Willie Wainwright entertain at Mulligans On The Blue Saturday, Feb. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. Island Soul entertains Sunday, Feb. 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. For more information including cover on Sunday, go to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-874-1131.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, Feb. 2, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiian weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, Feb. 3, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Benoits’ jazz, Sunday

Jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit entertain at Pita Paradise Sunday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m. The couple sing jazz, pop, and Broadway show tunes. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com or pitaparadisehawaii.com.

Send event listings with attached photographs about Maui Entertainment, Arts and Community events to [email protected]