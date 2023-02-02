Maui Arts & Entertainment

Seabury Hall Craft Fair seeks crafters

February 2, 2023, 2:03 PM HST
PC: Seabury Hall

For the first time since 2019, Seabury Hall will host its popular Craft Fair on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at their Makawao campus from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.   

To be a featured crafter at this year’s event, vendor applications are now available on the school’s website and are due by Friday, Feb. 17.   More information including pricing, requirements, and a new layout for crafter booths are all online.  

In keeping with their tradition of supporting local artists, preference will be given to unique, island-inspired crafts designed and created in Hawaiʻi.  The Craft Fair Selection committee however is understanding that due to economic constraints, some items may be designed locally but manufactured elsewhere. To ensure that all crafters are represented in the best possible format, this yearʻs Craft Fair will be a juried event for all applicants.

In addition to featuring some of Hawaiʻi’s best artists, jewelers, and crafters, the Craft Fair also offers flower arrangements, potted plants, a silent auction, live music, food and treats. Children will enjoy the Keiki Zone area and a waterslide.

Admission is $10 for adults and children 12 and under are free. Free parking is available; premium parking is $20. 

The craft fair is the school’s largest fundraiser event, and supports Seabury Hall’s financial aid programs which has a twofold purpose: to provide deserving students an opportunity for a high-quality college preparatory education which might otherwise be unobtainable for them, and to provide the school with a well-qualified student body reflecting a broad social and economic mix. 

In the fall of 1964, Seabury Hall began its service as a college preparatory school for girls with an enrollment of 51.  Fifty-six years later, Seabury Hall has a co-educational enrollment of 515 students and 110 employees.  The school is dedicated to providing a superior college preparatory educational experience for diverse, bright students from all segments of the Maui community.  

