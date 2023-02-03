Maui News

County of Maui recognized for ‘Excellence in Financial Reporting’ for fiscal year 2020-21

February 3, 2023, 10:37 AM HST
* Updated February 3, 10:38 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

PC: Gaylord Paul Garcia / County of Maui

The County of Maui has been awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021.

“The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management,” a news release said.

The County of Maui has received the Certificate of Achievement, which is valid for one year, for 39 years in a row.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Government Finance Officers Association established the certificate program in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles to prepare annual comprehensive financial reports that evidence the spirit of transparency and full disclosure, and then to recognize individual governments that succeed in achieving that goal.

Employees of the award-winning team from the Accounts Division of the County of Maui Department of Finance include Helida Adler, Taytum Aki, Grace Andam, Anela Bullock, Victoria Constantino, Gail Fujiwara, Debra Hayase, Jared Hedani, Rochelle Ines, Alesia Macugay, Danielle Navarro, Shari Papagayo, Mark Pigao, Terrie Ream, Tessi Sambrana, Marci Sato, Joyce Takahashi and Lesley Uemae.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maile Amber Alert Missing Endangered 3 Month Old Child Hoku Nui Pueo Wada 2Maui Police Seek Help To Find Wailuku Woman In Custody Complaint Who Took Son And Fled 3Gofundme Set Up For Maui Firefighter Tre Evans Dumaran 4Kulanihakoʻi Gulch Maintenance In Kihei Starts Feb 13 5Proposed Tourism Carrying Capacity Study Gets Early Support From Maui Residents 6Stabbing In Wailea Reportedly Started As An Argument Over Parking And Escalated