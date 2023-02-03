PC: Gaylord Paul Garcia / County of Maui

The County of Maui has been awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021.

“The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management,” a news release said.

The County of Maui has received the Certificate of Achievement, which is valid for one year, for 39 years in a row.

The Government Finance Officers Association established the certificate program in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles to prepare annual comprehensive financial reports that evidence the spirit of transparency and full disclosure, and then to recognize individual governments that succeed in achieving that goal.

Employees of the award-winning team from the Accounts Division of the County of Maui Department of Finance include Helida Adler, Taytum Aki, Grace Andam, Anela Bullock, Victoria Constantino, Gail Fujiwara, Debra Hayase, Jared Hedani, Rochelle Ines, Alesia Macugay, Danielle Navarro, Shari Papagayo, Mark Pigao, Terrie Ream, Tessi Sambrana, Marci Sato, Joyce Takahashi and Lesley Uemae.