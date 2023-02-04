Tre Evans-Dumaran

“It is with a heavy heart that we offer news of firefighter Tre’ Evans-Dumaran. The ‘ohana of Tre’ Evans-Dumaran has confirmed the passing of Tre’ this morning,” county officials said in a press release update Saturday afternoon.

From Chelsie Evans, Tre’s mom:

“We want to thank the entire community for the outpouring of love during this time. My heart tells me that Tre’ wants to say thank you for loving his family, his fire ‘ohana, his friends during this time. He’d want people to keep giving blood, to keep doing your part as a hero, in the way he lived every day on Earth.”

“Maui Fire Chief Brad Ventura and Tre’s firefighter ‘ohana are with his family on this most difficult day to offer comfort and support,” county officials said.

Mayor Richard Bissen, Jr., who is on Moloka‘i today, offered his condolences to Tre’s ‘ohana upon hearing the heartbreaking news.

The family is requesting privacy in this difficult time.

The 24-year-old firefighter was swept into a storm drain during flood response in Kīhei on Jan. 27.

In an online post from the family’s website for Tre’, an entry was made on Feb. 3, entitled “Can we trade stories?” It said:

“I don’t know if I can identify which days have been the hardest yet, or even which days are which. Today was a roller coaster. Concerns of eye swelling, side effects of blood thinners, and less responsiveness than yesterday. I wish the news was better to share. I wish this story was mine, not Tre’s. For now we’re holding on tight, letting his body get the rest it needs, and am hoping that his body just needs a bit more rest after yesterday’s fireworks. ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD “The outpouring of love and support have been insurmountable. Your dedication to finding an appointment to keep the blood banks busy have shown Tre how much you love him and his hospital neighbors. Holding on to this roller coaster we were put on is easier with your love.”

A day earlier, on Thursday, the family website reported Tre was responding to commands, but placed back in sedation to allow his body continued recovery.

A GoFundMe account started just four days ago on the firefighter’s behalf, and efforts were made to make Blood Donations more accessible for neighbor islanders who wanted to help.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.