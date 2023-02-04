Maui News
Update/Open: Maui Veterans Highway closure due to single vehicle accident
UPDATE:4:17 p.m. Feb. 4, 2023. Maui Veterans Highway is now open in both directions.
PREVIOUS POST: Maui Veterans Highway is closed south bound between Hansen Road and Mehameha Loop and north bound from Piʻilani Highway, due to a single motor vehicle accident.
*This post will be updated as more information is available.
