Maui News

Update/Open: Maui Veterans Highway closure due to single vehicle accident

February 4, 2023, 3:41 PM HST
* Updated February 4, 4:22 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

PC: file by Wendy Osher

UPDATE:4:17 p.m. Feb. 4, 2023. Maui Veterans Highway is now open in both directions.

PREVIOUS POST: Maui Veterans Highway is closed south bound between Hansen Road and Mehameha Loop and north bound from Piʻilani Highway, due to a single motor vehicle accident.

*This post will be updated as more information is available.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Proposed Tourism Carrying Capacity Study Gets Early Support From Maui Residents 2Maile Amber Alert Missing Endangered 3 Month Old Child Hoku Nui Pueo Wada 3Maui Police Thank The Public Following Successful Recovery Of Baby In Custodial Case 4Police Renew Request For Assistance In Finding Woman Who Went Missing On Maui In 2019 5Family Of Maui Firefighter Tre Evans Dumaran Confirms His Passing 6Kakoo Haleakala Calls For The Removal Of Telescopes Following Diesel Fuel Spill On Maui