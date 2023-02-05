Kalama Intermediate Robotics team wins State Championship.

Kalama Robotics Team 43110A is the new Hawaii State Robotics Champion. The state win qualifies the team for the World Championships in Dallas, Texas. The world event will run from April 25-May 4, 2023.

“The team did great all season which culminated with a thrilling ending that saw us win 3 of the 6 awards that are used to determine qualifications for the Vex IQ World Competition,” said Kalama Intermediate School vice principal Karen Wright.

Students between the ages of 8 and 14 competed using robots that they designed, built, and programmed. Since August, intermediate and elementary school teams competed in qualification matches. Team 43110A from Kalama Intermediate and 10698D from Maui Waena Intermediate competed in the state event after securing spots in the VEX IQ Maui Tournament held earlier this month.

“I’m thinking of pursuing both computer science and electrical engineering from all of the things so far that I’ve experienced in robotics,” said Kalama Intermediate School 8th grader, Jeffrey Ho in an earlier press release. “Robotics will not only give me such essential life skills and a great head start in life but it will also build my friendships and networks with so many other people.”

