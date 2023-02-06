Maui News

Child Safety Seat Inspection Event

February 6, 2023
The Maui Police Department, in conjunction with the Keiki Injury Prevention Coalition, Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation, and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, will host a child safety seat inspection event on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kīhei Police Station.

This event will provide a free, no-obligation inspection of child safety seats to ensure they are correctly installed and functioning properly to keep children safe in the event of a crash.

Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be on-site to perform inspections and be available to educate parents and caregivers on the importance of properly securing children in their vehicles. In addition, attendees can also receive hands-on demonstrations and tips on child safety seat installation and usage.

In June 2022, the State of Hawaiʻi updated the Child Passenger Restraint Law. The law requires:

  • If the child is under two years of age, the child must be properly restrained in a rear-facing car seat with a harness.
  • If a child is between two and four years old, the child must be properly restrained in a rear-facing or forward-facing car seat with a harness.
  • If a child is between four and nine years old, the child must be properly restrained in a child passenger restraint or booster seat.
  • If the child is between seven and nine years old and is 4 feet 9 inches in height, they are exempt from riding in a child passenger restraint but must be restrained by a lap and shoulder seat belt assembly.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a properly installed child safety seat can reduce the risk of fatal injury by up to 71%. The Maui Police Department is dedicated to promoting child safety and awareness and reducing the risk of injury to children in vehicle crashes.

This event is open to the public and free of charge. No appointment is necessary. For more information, please contact the Maui Police Department Traffic Section at 808-244-6347.

For more information on child passenger safety, please visit the Keiki Injury Prevention Coalition website at www.kipchawaii.org.

