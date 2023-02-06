Maui Surf Forecast for February 06, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|4-6
|6-8
|6-8
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:01 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:18 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:01 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:19 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along north and west facing shores will gradually climb through the day today as a fresh long-period northwest swell builds down the island chain. Surf associated with this swell will peak tonight through midweek. A new northwest swell arriving Thursday will keep the surf up through Friday before lowering into the upcoming weekend. Heights may near the advisory level Thursday as this second north- northwest swell arrives and peaks. A downward trend is expected along north and west facing shores Friday into the weekend as this swell moves out. For east facing shores, expect a rising trend through the week due to strong trade winds. Heights may reach advisory levels by the weekend for east facing exposures.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
