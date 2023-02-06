Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 4-6 6-8 6-8 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 09:53 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 02:44 PM HST. Sunrise 7:01 AM HST. Sunset 6:18 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 08:51 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 03:53 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 10:15 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 03:18 PM HST. Sunrise 7:01 AM HST. Sunset 6:19 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and west facing shores will gradually climb through the day today as a fresh long-period northwest swell builds down the island chain. Surf associated with this swell will peak tonight through midweek. A new northwest swell arriving Thursday will keep the surf up through Friday before lowering into the upcoming weekend. Heights may near the advisory level Thursday as this second north- northwest swell arrives and peaks. A downward trend is expected along north and west facing shores Friday into the weekend as this swell moves out. For east facing shores, expect a rising trend through the week due to strong trade winds. Heights may reach advisory levels by the weekend for east facing exposures.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.