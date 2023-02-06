Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 06, 2023

February 6, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
4-6
6-8
6-8 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 09:53 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 02:44 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:18 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 08:51 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 03:53 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 10:15 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 03:18 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:19 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north and west facing shores will gradually climb through the day today as a fresh long-period northwest swell builds down the island chain. Surf associated with this swell will peak tonight through midweek. A new northwest swell arriving Thursday will keep the surf up through Friday before lowering into the upcoming weekend. Heights may near the advisory level Thursday as this second north- northwest swell arrives and peaks. A downward trend is expected along north and west facing shores Friday into the weekend as this swell moves out. For east facing shores, expect a rising trend through the week due to strong trade winds. Heights may reach advisory levels by the weekend for east facing exposures. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
