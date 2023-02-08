Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 5-7 8-12 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 7-10

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 10:38 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 03:55 PM HST. Sunrise 7:00 AM HST. Sunset 6:19 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 09:51 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 04:31 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 11:00 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 04:36 PM HST. Sunrise 7:00 AM HST. Sunset 6:20 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and west facing shores will hold steady today as a northwest swell that arrived Monday continues to move through. As this swell begins to move out Thursday, a fresh north-northwest swell arriving will drive surf heights toward the advisory levels by the end of the day. This swell will continue into Friday, then ease into the weekend. A small northwest swell arriving later on Saturday should be enough to keep the surf from going flat through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores is on the rise, and may reach the advisory level late Thursday due to strong easterly trade winds. Expect the rough surf conditions to continue for east facing shores through the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with W winds less than 5mph in the morning increasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.