Medical Minute

WATCH: Maui Health’s Cameron Rogers gives tips on how to identify and manage high risk drinking

February 8, 2023, 9:07 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

SPONSORED VIDEO:

MEDICAL MINUTE: High risk drinking significantly increases an individual’s risk for a number of health problems including high blood pressure, stroke and weight gain.  

Cameron Rogers, Injury Prevention Nurse for Trauma Services with Maui Health explains the risk factors and how to improve short and long term health.  

While the holidays are behind us, social situations and celebrations at any time of the year can make management difficult.  Tools and resources are available to help individuals and loved ones manage high risk drinking habits.  

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Rogers said, “We have known for some time that severe alcohol use can cause addiction and many other serious health issues; but there is a lot of new research showing the harms of more socially acceptable drinking.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, refers to this as High Risk Drinking. According to the CDC, high risk drinking for men is considered more than four drinks in any given night, or 14 drinks in a week. For women and adults over 65, high risk drinking is considered more than drinks in any given night, and more than seven drinks in a given week.

Drinking less than both these daily and weekly limits must be met in order to not qualify as high risk drinking habits, according to Rogers.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“High risk drinking has been found to significantly increase your risk for many cancers, high blood pressure, stroke, stomach bleeds, depression, sleep disorders, traumatic accidents and injuries, wight gain, and other short and long term health consequences,” said Rogers.

“The silver lining in this is that high risk drinking is a very modifiable risk factor. So while we might not be able to change our genetics or other risk factors for some of these diseases, cutting back on daily and weekly alcohol use is something that can be done to improve both your short term and long term health,” she said.

Resources are available through Maui Health’s Trauma Outreach Program at mauihealth.org/drinkless. Resources include: self assessments, personalized action plans, downloadable workbooks and videos.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Kihei Power Outage Leaves Parts Of South Maui In The Dark 2Maui County Testifiers Passionate Over Freedom To Choose Birth Practitioner 3Power Surge Likely A Contributing Factor To Fuel Spill At Haleakala Official Expresses Remorse 4Maui Obituaries Week Ending Feb 6 2023 5Maui Dog Kennels Are Over Capacity Urgent Request Made For Sos Fosters 6Growers Enlist International Company To Verify Origin Of Hawaiʻi Macadamia Nut Products