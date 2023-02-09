For 2022, the Maui winners for a Kaimana scholarship were Kyra Ong of Maui High School (left) and Kolea Suehiro of Kamehameha Schools Maui.

The Hawaiʻi Medical Service Association is celebrating the 18th year of its Kaimana Awards & Scholarship Program, which honors Hawaiʻi high school seniors and high schools for excellence in academics, athletics, community service, healthy activities and sportsmanship.

The association will award up to 15 students with $5,000 college scholarships.

To be eligible, applicants must graduate from a Hawaiʻi high school in 2023 with a 2.75 or higher GPA verified by a school transcript submitted by a school faculty member.

Applicants must also have participated in at least one Hawaiʻi High School Athletic Association league-sanctioned sport during one or more of their high school years. Students must be involved in community service projects in addition to school activities.

Applicants must submit a personal statement and essay about community and well-being, and submit two letters of recommendation from school faculty, mentors or coaches.

The online scholarship application is available at hmsa.com/kaimana and sportshigh.com. All applications must be received by 4 p.m. on Feb. 24.

For more information, visit hmsa.com.