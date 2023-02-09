Council member Yuki Lei Sugimura will hold her monthly Talk Story with Yuki Lei outreach program this Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Upcountry Farmers Market from 7 to 11 a.m.

Sugimura invites the public to come and voice their concerns on County issues that matter to them. State Representative Kyle Yamashita of Maui will also be available to discuss State-related issues with the community.

“The Upcountry Farmers Market, located at Kulamalu Town Center near Longs Drugs, Pukalani, is a great outdoor venue for sharing concerns, giving feedback on local issues and supporting local small business,” said Sugimura.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, contact Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura’s cell 808-830-0344, office 808-270-7939 or emai [email protected]

*Yuki Lei Sugimura holds the Maui County Council seat for the Upcountry residency area.