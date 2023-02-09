Maui News

Talk Story with Council member Yuki Lei Sugimura at Upcountry Farmers Market

February 9, 2023, 9:04 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Council member Yuki Lei Sugimura will hold her monthly Talk Story with Yuki Lei outreach program this Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Upcountry Farmers Market from 7 to 11 a.m.

Sugimura invites the public to come and voice their concerns on County issues that matter to them. State Representative Kyle Yamashita of Maui will also be available to discuss State-related issues with the community.

“The Upcountry Farmers Market, located at Kulamalu Town Center near Longs Drugs, Pukalani, is a great outdoor venue for sharing concerns, giving feedback on local issues and supporting local small business,” said Sugimura.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, contact Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura’s cell 808-830-0344, office 808-270-7939 or emai [email protected] 

*Yuki Lei Sugimura holds the Maui County Council seat for the Upcountry residency area.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Welcome To Paia Do Not Feed The Hippies Road Sign Sparks Frustration For Some 2Kihei Power Outage Leaves Parts Of South Maui In The Dark 3Former Maui Official Sentenced To 10 Years In Federal Prison For Fraud Accepting Bribes 4Survey Resident Sentiment Toward Tourism Recovering After Prolonged Downturn 5Rate Increase Will Bring In 8 Million Per Year To Feed Hawaiʻis Keiki 6Maui Entertainment Arts Community Feb 9 15