Tumua – Not Even Joking Tour 2023 visits Maui, Feb. 17
Hawaiʻi comic, Tumua returns to Maui to kick off his ‘Not Even Joking’ 2023 National Tour on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 in the Castle Theater with two shows–one at 7 p.m. and the other at 9 p.m. Opening the show is Jose Dynamite.
Tumua Tuinei is one of Hawaiʻi’s top and hottest comics. He has a huge following on social media with over 400,000 followers combined and his local skits and stand-up bits are popular in the islands.
Tumua’s comic inspiration comes from his local family and the hilarious situations that he experiences on a daily basis. This is a show for the whole family.
Tumua sold out his MACC show in February. A second show was added at 9:30 p.m.
Tickets are $39, $49, $59 (plus applicable fees)