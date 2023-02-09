

Hawaiʻi comic, Tumua returns to Maui to kick off his ‘Not Even Joking’ 2023 National Tour on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 in the Castle Theater with two shows–one at 7 p.m. and the other at 9 p.m. Opening the show is Jose Dynamite.

Tumua Tuinei is one of Hawaiʻi’s top and hottest comics. He has a huge following on social media with over 400,000 followers combined and his local skits and stand-up bits are popular in the islands.

Tumua’s comic inspiration comes from his local family and the hilarious situations that he experiences on a daily basis. This is a show for the whole family.

Tumua sold out his MACC show in February. A second show was added at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $39, $49, $59 (plus applicable fees)