Maui Arts & Entertainment

Tumua – Not Even Joking Tour 2023 visits Maui, Feb. 17

February 9, 2023, 2:30 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A


Hawaiʻi comic, Tumua returns to Maui to kick off his ‘Not Even Joking’ 2023 National Tour on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 in the Castle Theater with two shows–one at 7 p.m. and the other at 9 p.m. Opening the show is Jose Dynamite.

Tumua Tuinei is one of Hawaiʻi’s top and hottest comics. He has a huge following on social media with over 400,000 followers combined and his local skits and stand-up bits are popular in the islands.

Tumua’s comic inspiration comes from his local family and the hilarious situations that he experiences on a daily basis. This is a show for the whole family.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tumua sold out his MACC show in February. A second show was added at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $39, $49, $59 (plus applicable fees)

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Welcome To Paia Do Not Feed The Hippies Road Sign Sparks Frustration For Some 2Kihei Power Outage Leaves Parts Of South Maui In The Dark 3Former Maui Official Sentenced To 10 Years In Federal Prison For Fraud Accepting Bribes 4Survey Resident Sentiment Toward Tourism Recovering After Prolonged Downturn 5Rate Increase Will Bring In 8 Million Per Year To Feed Hawaiʻis Keiki 6Maui Entertainment Arts Community Feb 9 15