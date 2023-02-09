Wind Advisory. PC: file by Wendy Osher.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for most of Oʻahu until Friday morning, and until Friday evening for the Kohala Mountains and Waimea area of Hawaiʻi Island.

A Wind Advisory is in effect through Friday evening for the summits of Haleakalā on Maui, and Mauna Loa and Maunakea on Hawaiʻi Island.

The NWS reports that strong high pressure northeast of the state will produce locally damaging trade winds that will be accelerated over and downwind of island terrain through Friday.

The forecast calls for northeast winds of 20-35 mph with localized gusts of up to 50 mph on Kauaʻi, Niʻihau, windward Oʻahu, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, Maui and portions of Hawaiʻi Island.

The NWS advises that winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.