Maui News

Kῑhei Roundabout to partially open Feb. 10, full completion slated for Feb. 24

February 10, 2023, 5:23 AM HST
* Updated February 10, 5:24 AM
Drive through the inside lane.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation has announced the partial opening of the Kῑhei Roundabout on Piʻilani Highway.

On Friday, Feb. 10 when work concludes at 3:30 p.m., the contractor will open all lanes through the roundabout. There will be two lanes open in each direction through the roundabout. The right turn lane in and out of Kūlanihākoʻi Street will be open. Motorists are reminded to follow the 5 steps to use the roundabout:

  1. Slow down as you approach the roundabout.
  2. Yield to anyone in the crosswalk and vehicles already in the roundabout.
  3. Drive in a counterclockwise direction until ready to exit the roundabout.
  4. If you miss your exit, go around. If you’re in a multilane roundabout, do not change lanes in the roundabout. Exit and make a u-turn at the next appropriate intersection to return to the roundabout.
  5. Watch for pedestrians and bicyclists when entering and exiting the roundabout.

Turning movements in the roundabout will be allowed, except for the right turn entering Kūlanihākoʻi High School. Crosswalks at the roundabout will be closed as workers complete utility adjustments and electrical work.

Finishing work on the Kῑhei Roundabout is scheduled for next week. HDOT will release details on lane closures for this work when confirmed. Expected completion of the roundabout is Feb. 24, 2023.

Video clips driving through the roundabout are below:

Drive through the turning lane.
Drive through the outside lane.

