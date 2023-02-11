Near fatal motor vehicle collision. PC: Maui Police Department.

A 53-year-old Waiehu man is hospitalized with critical life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle Friday night at the Waiehu Beach Road, Eha Street intersection.

Maui police say the involvement of alcohol is suspected in the collision, and arrested the 19-year-old driver of a sedan on suspicion of first degree negligent injury and operating a vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

The Lahaina teen was also placed under arrest for prohibitions involving minors, and consuming or possessing intoxicating liquor while operating a vehicle. He was later released pending further investigation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Police say the the crash occurred at approximately 10:57 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

A preliminary investigation reveals the silver 2020 Honda sedan was traveling west on Waiehu Beach Road, executed a left turn onto Eha Street, and collided head-on with a 2016 YN-50 moped that was traveling east on Waiehu Beach Road.

As a result of this collision, the operator of the moped was ejected onto the roadway and was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for treatment of injuries. Police say the operator of the sedan immediately stopped after the collision and remained on-scene to render first aid.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

According to the investigation, the operator of the moped was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. Police say the sedan airbags did not deploy. At this time, it is not known if the operator of the sedan was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, according to police.